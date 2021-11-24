Khloé Kardashian dragged to court over Bella Hadid photos

The reality TV star is facing a lawsuit by a photographer for copyright infringement after sharing photos of the supermodel

Khloe Kardashian is having a terrible week.

After being slammed on Twitter over her comments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Kim Kardashian's little sister is now being sued for sharing a photo of Bella Hadid wearing her clothing brand Good American.

Alo Photography is suing Khloe and her clothing brand in an attempt to recover damages for alleged copyright infringement according to recent court filings claiming they own the rights to photos.

Khloe Kardashian at the SHEIN X 100K CHALLENGE 2021. Picture: Getty

The post, which saw Khloe share a side-by-side snap of Bella wearing a leather jacket and a pair of distressed black jeans made by Good American as she was seen exiting a building was captioned:

“My baby @bellahadid is rocking her @goodamerican denim!! I love you Bella baby”. The supermodel replied to the post with a crown and red heart emoji, adding, “Love YOU!!!!!”.

Bella Hadid at the Dior Dinner for The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Picture: Getty

In the court filings, the plaintiff has argued that Khloe Kardashian "used the aforementioned photos to promote her business by resharing them to her personal account", which is currently sitting on 200 million Instagram users.

“Upon information and belief, the infringements increased traffic to the account and, in turn, caused the defendant to realize an increase in its merchandise sales for Good American”. The plaintiff Alo Photography also argues that 'a large number of the public have now viewed the allegedly unlawful copies of the photographs'.

Removing the image from her account, Alo Photography is also seeking an injunction prohibiting the clothing brand from using any of their photos on their social media accounts in the future, in addition to the profits “attributable to the infringements” done in 2017.

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Protest Shootings. Picture: Getty

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Earlier this week, Khloe came under fire for weighing in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial whilst remaining quiet on the Astroworld incident. Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old tweeted that she was 'speechless and disgusted' after the 17-year-old was found not guilty on all counts by a jury on Friday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court after shooting three people at a Black Lives Matter protest back in 2020, resulting in the deaths of two and one injury. He was acquitted, walking away from court a free man.

Speechless and disgusted!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 20, 2021

Fans quickly called her out, expressing their disappointment with her as she is still yet to make any comment on the Astroworld incident.

Since making the tweet, fans have called her One fan wrote: "You’ll comment on this but not the Travis Scott concert? Mmmmmmk. Stay in your lane lady".

Another commented: "I'm pretty sure you're talking about Rittenhouse however a lot of people are about to turn those three words against you considering you didn't say much about AstroWorld".

