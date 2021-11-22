Khloe Kardashian slammed for Kyle Rittenhouse reaction amid Astroworld silence

The reality TV star has come under fire for weighing in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial whilst remaining quiet on the Astroworld incident that happened earlier this month

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Khloe Kardashian has pissed a lot of people off...again!

Taking to Twitter this weekend to comment on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the 37-year-old tweeted that she was 'speechless and disgusted' after the 17-year-old was found not guilty on all counts by a jury on Friday.

Kyle Rittenhouse was in court after shooting three people at a Black Lives Matter protest back in 2020, resulting in the deaths of two and one injury. He was acquitted, walking away from court a free man.

Speechless and disgusted!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 20, 2021

Fans quickly called her out, expressing their disappointment with her as she is still yet to make any comment on the Astroworld incident. Since making the tweet, fans have called her

One fan wrote: "You’ll comment on this but not the Travis Scott concert? Mmmmmmk. Stay in your lane lady".

Another commented: "I'm pretty sure you're talking about Rittenhouse however a lot of people are about to turn those three words against you considering you didn't say much about AstroWorld".

Houston Authorities Continue Investigation Into Trampling Deaths At Astroworld Concert. Picture: Getty

The crowd surge incident, which happened on November 5, saw 10 people die and over 300 injured and its now being reported that a $2 billion lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott, Drake, and the organisers of Astroworld Festival.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in several deaths.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries. This happened when the Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

Right after the stampede at the festival, Khloe received backlash for her decision to upload racy pictures soon after the tragedy. Looking glammed up, she was wearing a see-through bodysuit which hugged her curves.

Since the incident, Travis, Kylie and Kim have all made statements.

Travis posted a emotional video addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening".

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

His pregnant rumoured-to-be fiancé Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share how "broken and devastated" she was following the incident.

Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld incident. Picture: Instagram

After posting a video of the crowds during Travis' set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through the crown, she took to her IG stories and wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community".

ravis Scott, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormie at The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. Picture: Getty

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.