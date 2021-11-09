Khloe Kardashian slammed for posting racy selfies after Astroworld tragedy

The reality TV star has been criticised for her decision to post glamorous selfies, just days after eight people died at Astroworld Festival.

Khloe Kardashian has received backlash for her decision to upload racy selfies just days after eight people died at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert.

Kardashian-Jenner fans were not happy with the sisters decision to continue posting following the horror disaster on Friday.

Fans have criticised several of her family members as they continued to share posts online without acknowledging the tragedy.

On Monday (Nov 8) Khloe took to Instagram to share a photos of her looking glammed up, wearing a see-through bodysuit which hugged her curves.

The Good American co-founder shared the racy photos with her 195 million followers, captioning the series of images with three animal emojis.

While some fans commented on how good Khloe looked, other fans criticised the star for uploading during such a gruesome and heartbreaking time.

One fan commented underneath the photo, writing: "Tone deaf. Shame on you fr", while another added: "People are watching you guys. I think we can pause this for a week or so after people died at TS concert, just a thought".

A third fan commented: "Anything to say to the victims of Astroword? Or we just do it for the gram??", while a fourth added: "Your brother in law is involved in a mass casualty tragedy and you're posting thirst traps? Bye."

Many fans shared the same sentiment, with people branding Khloe and her family members "tone deaf".

The tragic incidents in Texas on Friday night saw eight people die with hundreds more left injured when a surge in the crowd caused a stampede.

The youngest person to die was just 14 years old. The eight people who were killed in the incident were aged between 14 and 27, according to Sky News.

Officials in Texas said the crowd began to "compress towards the front of the stage" at around 9.15pm, which caused panic.

It's reported that Travis Scott continued to perform for more than 30 minutes after the festival was declared a mass casualty incident.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have all now spoken out on the incident.