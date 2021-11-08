Police confirm 'needle spiking' at Travis Scott's disastrous Astroworld Festival

As the tragic events of Astroworld continue to shock everyone, more shocking details surrounding the festival have been released.

Houston PD chief Troy Finner confirmed in a video press conference with TMZ that, "a security guard working the event felt a prick in his neck by an unknown assailant while he was trying to restrain a citizen and he quickly fell unconscious".

"The guard was revived by use of NARCAN and that medical personnel did, indeed, see something on his neck that indicated he'd been stabbed with a syringe".

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people on Friday.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and injuries.

"Some people had been trampled, so it appears there was a mix of reasons why people were injured/passing out and perhaps why some died. The total number of people who've passed away remains at 8, and autopsies are underway to determine the causes of death for each".

Three lawsuits by surviving attendees have since been filed following the tragedy on Friday.

The mayor Sylvester Turner spoke about the incident saying he's "never seen something like this happen in Houston before, and they will leave no stone left unturned to get to the bottom of how and why this occurred".

It's also now being reported via Variety that Travis Scott will no longer perform at this weekend’s Day N Vegas Festival, which was set to take place from November 12-14 as he is "too distraught to play". He is also refunding tickets to Astroworld following the weekend’s massive fatal accident.

Since the incident, Travis has taken to social media to expresses how much he loves his fans and how he would have stopped the show if he knew something was wrong.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening".

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

His pregnant rumoured-to-be fiancé Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share how "broken and devastated" she was following the incident.

After posting a video of the crowds during Travis' set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through the crown, she took to her IG stories and wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community".

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing" she added.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

