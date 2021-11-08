Travis Scott responds after eight people die at his Astroworld Festival

Responding to the Astroworld tragedy on Instagram, the 30-year old rapper expresses how much he loves his fans and how he would have stopped the show if he knew something was wrong

Travis Scott has spoken on the horrific incident that occurred at his Astroworld Festival last Friday, which saw eight people killed and multiple injuries during his set.

Taking to social media to clear up claims that he ignored several signs of danger in the crowd, the Houston native seemed heartbroken.

Posting a emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening".

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival on Friday night, and there were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turnstyles and avoiding metal detectors.

Since the incident, Houston PD have claimed eight people passed away, with the age ranges of the people killed in the chaos were from 14 to 27.

Many celebs including Beyoncé, Trey Songz, Kehlani and Kid Cudi have responded to the tragedy of Astroworld.

Rapper Stefflon Don tweeted: "As an artist, a mother and a human being I am so upset with travis scott. He saw an ambulance in the crowd while people where screaming for help saying"people are dying" which he clearly heard but still he continued to perform. Allot of kids died because of negligence".

She has since deleted the tweet.

Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) November 6, 2021

Fellow Astroworld lineup performers have also taken to social media to speak out about the tragedy.

SZA, who left before Travis' set for feeling unwell took to Twitter to share her condolences whilst rapper Roddy Ricch has since announced on his Instagram that 'he intends to donate his pay to the victims of the families'.

"Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out, I’ll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident #Pray4Houston" he wrote.

Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld incident. Picture: Getty/Instagram

His pregnant rumoured-to-be fiancé Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share how "broken and devastated" she was following the incident.

After posting a video of the crowds during Travis' set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through the crown, she took to her IG stories and wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community".

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing".

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormie at The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit. Picture: Getty

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Earlier last week, it was reported that engaged to the Highest In The Room rapper after she was spotted with a new ring on her wedding finger which fans quickly assumed was an engagement ring.

Travis Scott and Kanye West at the 2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam. Picture: Getty

Kanye West dedicated his yesterday's Sunday Service to Friday's tragedy in Houston. Prior to the online stream, a message was posted that read 'The Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld.'

Kanye himself was not seen at the service.

