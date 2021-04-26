WATCH: Kanye West and Sunday Service choir performs at DMX's memorial

West and the Sunday Service choir performed at DMX's memorial service, which was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with live performances at the late rapper’s memorial at Brooklyn's Barclays Center (Apr 24).

The 43-year-old rapper and his gospel choir opened the service with an arrangement of songs.

A rendition of Soul II Souls ‘Keep On Movin’ was beautifully sung before the choir moved onto the Clark Sisters’ track ‘You Brought The Sunshine’.

They also performed the hymn ‘Jesus Loves Me’, as well as the choirs original song ‘Excellent'.

Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir performed during the memorial service held for rapper DMX. Picture: Getty

The memorial service, titled 'DMX: A Celebration of Life' was livestreamed on the late rapper's official YouTube channel.

The event saw guests such as Swizz Beats, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans and more.

Other notable guests in attendance were Eve, Jadakiss, Styles P and members of the hip-hop collective and record label Ruff Ryders. Ruff Ryders was instrumental in boosting DMX's career.

Leading up to the service, DMX’s bright red casket was driven to the Barclays Center on top of a massive Ruff Ryders monster truck that read “Long Live DMX” on it.

Thousands of motorcyclists joined in the bike-riding procession from Yonkers to Brooklyn in tribute with the Ruff Ryders.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died on Friday (Apr 9) aged 50 after suffering a heart attack which left him on life support for a week.

After the memorial, Simmons’ family and close friends attended a private funeral, which was held in New York on Sunday (Apr 25).

Coinciding with the memorial, Kanye West dropped Yeezy and Balenciaga merch, which honoured that late rapper.

The net proceeds wilI go to DMX's family. According to TMZ, over $1 Million has already been raised from the merch sales.

In related DMX news, Action Bronson revealed earlier this week to Joe Rogan that the music of DMX induced the birth of his child.

Watch Kanye West and Sunday Service choir perform at DMX's memorial service above.