DMX public memorial service: date, location, tickets & more

Following DMX's death, the legendary late rapper will be remembered at a public memorial at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center.

DMX is set to receive a public memorial service at then Barclays Center in Brooklyn later this month.

The late legendary rapper and actor — who died on Friday (Apr 9) at the age of 50 after suffering a heart attack — will be honoured at the New York-based arena on April 24th.

DMX performed at Barclays Center on June 28, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

DMX's manager Steve Rifkind revealed that the team are still determining how many people will be allowed to attend the ceremony and ticketing details are still to be sorted out, according to Deadline.

Capacity at Barclays Center, where DMX last performed in June 2019, will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day after the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in New York City.

Rapper DMX remembered with Armondo Monoletti's mural in Atlanta. Picture: Getty

DMX, born Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday (Apr 9).

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," the family wrote in a statement.

The statement continued: "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Fans attended a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital on April 5, 2021. Picture: Getty

The family added "Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.

"We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

DMX was hospitalized in grave condition on Friday (Apr 2) after suffering a heart attack at his home around 11 p.m., his attorney Murray Richman confirmed to NBC News the day after.

The rappers health was so critical when he arrived to the hospital, that he was resuscitated and put on life support. According to Richman, DMX was deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

DMX was in a coma on life support for a week before he died.

R.I.P DMX.