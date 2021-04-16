New DMX song 'Been To War' posthumously released

The song, which also features Swizz Beatz and French Montana, drops a week after DMX's passing.

DMX's first posthumous song has been released, around a week after the legendary rapper's passing.

The hip-hop icon, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9, 2021 at the age of 50 after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his home a week prior.

Simmons appears on 'Been To War', a new single written for the series Godfather Of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker. The track also features Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

New DMX song 'Been To War' posthumously released after rapper's death. Picture: Getty

DMX's signature growl can be heard over the chorus of the joint alongside Swizz, with the late New York rapper also taking the first verse. Montana follows up on the second.

Swizz, who was a close friend and frequent collaborator of DMX, posted a touching tribute to the rapper following his death.

He wrote on Instagram, "I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own.

"I send my love and support to his entire family. My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E. Long live King DMX THE GREAT AKAmy brother 4 Life Earl Simmons. Damn Dog."

Check out the lyrics to 'Been To War' with DMX, Swizz Beatz and French Montana below.

[Intro: DMX]

Ha

Woo

I done been to Hell (You heard?)

I done been to Hell



[Chorus: DMX & Swizz Beatz]

I done been to Hell

You motherf**kas tryna catch me, we just all gon' burn in Hell

I done been to jail

I don't give a f**k about doin' life or a jail cell

I done sold the drugs

I done came with the war, with the motherf**kin' dumb thugs

We don't really care

You tried to catch me motherf**ker, I'ma burn this s**t here, ah-ow



[Verse 1: DMX]

I'ma march to the beat, got my own drummers

Let's get it on baby, we can go to war all Summer

I done been to jail, I done did numbers (Yeah)

I donе been to Hell, I done been under (What?)

Diffеrence between a boss and a runner

Whatever you thinkin', no way, uh-huh, I'm doin' what you gonna

Play the game in the off-season, n****s need to stop it (Please)

You gon' f**k around and end up, rolled up in a carpet (Come on)

Every time your man pull up with a car, Teddy get in

Don't do it, you think you chasin' but I'm just leadin' you to a dead end

Luck's stop here, you motherf**ker [?], you got boxed out your head, f**k outta here



[Chorus: DMX & Swizz Beatz]

I done been to Hell

You motherf**kas tryna catch me, we just all gon' burn in Hell

I done been to jail

I don't give a f**k about doin' life or a jail cell

I done sold the drugs

I done came with the war, with the motherf**kin' dumb thugs

We don't really care

You tried to catch me motherf**ker, I'ma burn this s**t here, ah-ow



[Verse 2: French Montana]

Ayy, I been to Hell and back (Back)

Now crack the ceiling back (Back)

Even if he told on me, I ain't tellin' back (Back)

You shootin' or you smokin'? (Smoke)

I'm servin' in the open (Open)

Fire on close range, my [?] gon' scope him (Bah-bah, bah, bah-bah)

Catch me if you can (Can), plan B ain't a plan (Plan)

Shootin' like that old one Marcus with the cane (Bah)

Can't be, servin' dog food and the candy (Yeah)

Shorty jerk me off like The Weeknd at the GRAMMY's (Ha)

Feds tryna get me like Rondo

Had the block jumpin' like Vince when he played for Toronto (Woo)

ZZ Buckets, see me cuffin' (Cuffin')

Every piece of jewelry is 3D bussin' (Bling)

Yellow French, yeah, with The Godfather trilogy

Best gift from France is the Statue of Liberty (Montana)





[Pre-Chorus: DMX]

Catch, catch, catch

Ca-ca-ca-ca-ca, catch me if you can, n***a



[Chorus: DMX & Swizz Beatz]

I done been to Hell

You motherf**kas tryna catch me, we just all gon' burn in Hell

I done been to jail

I don't give a f**k about doin' life or a jail cell

I done sold the drugs

I done came with the war, with the motherf**kin' dumb thugs

We don't really care

You tried to catch me motherf**ker, I'ma burn this s**t here, ah-ow



[Outro: DMX & Swizz Beatz]

Catch, catch, catch

Catch me if you can

Catch, catch, catch

Ca-ca-ca-ca-ca, catch me if you can, n***a

I done been to Hell, woo, ooh

I done been to jail, ah

We gon' all burn

[via Genius]