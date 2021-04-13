How did DMX die? What was his cause of death?

How did DMX die? What was his cause of death? Picture: Getty

The rapper passed away at the age of 50 on April 9th, 2021.

DMX will forever be known as one of hip-hop's most influential rappers. The New York native has died at the age of 50, but his unparalleled legacy lives on.

The death of DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, sent shockwaves around the world just one week after he was hospitalised following a reported heart attack, with tributes pouring in from fans and celebrities alike.

He is survived by his mother Arnett Simmons, his siblings, his fifteen children and their mothers.

DMX died on April 9th, 2021 at White Plains Hospital after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Getty

How did DMX die?

On Friday April 2, 2021, at around 11pm, DMX reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home and was rushed to White Plains Hospital, New York, where he was said to be in a critical condition.

Reports claimed that the heart attack may have resulted from a drug overdose, but this has not been confirmed. The following day, his attorney said he did not know what may have caused the heart attack, and confirmed DMX was on life support.

That night, the rapper reportedly suffered cerebral hypoxia - oxygen deprivation to the brain - and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him. DMX's former manager, Nakia Walker, said he was in a "vegetative state" with "lung and brain failure and no current brain activity".

On Tuesday 6th April, DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, confirmed that the rapper was in a coma and was to undergo tests on his brain function, adding that his "family will determine what's best from there."

Two days later, Rifkind addressed false rumours spreading across social media that the rapper had died, asking people to strop spreading misinformation.

"Yes, he is on life support but please: it’s not helping anybody seeing these false rumours,” he said, "Let the family relax for a night. You’ll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow… the only thing I ask is stop with the rumours."

DMX's death was confirmed on Friday 9th April.

His family said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."

DMX had a long history of drug addiction issues. Picture: Getty

DMX's history with drug addiction

Throughout his life, DMX had publicly suffered with drug addition issues. The rapper previously revealed that he first tried crack cocaine when he was 14 years old, given to him by his former mentor Ready Ron.

“I hit the blunt, and… I was no longer focused on the money. I’ve never felt like this, it just f**ked me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. Why would you do that to a child?" he said during a 2020 interview.

In 2016, DMX was found unconscious in a hotel parking lot in Yonkers, New York. The rapper had overdosed and wasn't breathing when the police arrived, and was resuscitated by medics after being given Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug.

No drugs were found at the scene, while a report claimed a witness said the rapper ingested some type of substance before collapsing. DMX later claimed it was from an asthma attack.

The rapper entered treatment for drug addiction several times. In 2017, he cancelled a string of upcoming concerts in order to return to rehab.