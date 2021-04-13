DMX dating history: girlfriends & rumoured exes from Desiree Lindstrom to Aaliyah

Who did DMX date? Was he ever married and who are his ex-girlfriends?

DMX's passing sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, and the world continues to mourn the loss of one the genre's biggest legends.

The 'Party Up' rapper died at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021 at White Plains Hospital after suffering a heart attack a week prior. He is survived by his mother Arnett Simmons, his siblings, his fifteen children and their mothers.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, was engaged to longterm partner and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom until his death.

Here's a comprehensive list of DMX's former girlfriends and rumoured romantic partners.

Desiree Lindstrom DMX was engaged to longtime partner Desiree Lindstrom until his death. Picture: Instagram/@desi123love DMX had been engaged to his longtime partner and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom from 2019 until his death. The pair shared one child, a son named Exodus, who was born in 2016. In the days following his passing, Desiree got the phrase 'Dog Love' tattooed across her forearm with a huge 'X' underneath it in honour of the late rapper. Desiree and Exodus attended one of the vigils held outside White Plains Hospital where DMX was being treated following his reported heart attack.

Aaliyah Aaliyah was romantically linked to DMX but the pair never confirmed their alleged romance. Picture: Getty DMX and R&B princess Aaliyah shared a famously close bond, causing many to assume that things had, at some point, become romantic. However, both artists denied the rumours and reportedly never dated. In 2000, they collaborated on 'Come Back in One Piece', a song from the Romeo Must Die soundtrack. Both artists also starred in the movie. "She had a presence on TV that was incredible. It was sexy but kind of gangster," DMX said of their friendship in an interview. "She was easy to talk to and down to earth. Aaliyah made you feel comfortable, with her and with yourself. That's one hell of a combination." In 2001, Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas at the age of just 22. Shortly after her death, the music video for her single 'Miss You' was released posthumously and stars DMX paying tribute to the singer. "Dearest, sweet Aaliyah, I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone," he says at the start of the video. "So, I won’t. It’ll be like we went for a while without seeing each other. But I can understand why God would have wanted you close to him. ‘Cause you truly were an angel on earth. In my own special way, I love you and miss you."

Foxy Brown Foxy Brown was reportedly romantically involved with DMX while he was married. Picture: Getty DMX was rumoured to have hooked up with female rapper Foxy Brown in the late nineties, while he was married and she was engaged to rapper Kurupt. The pair recorded a song together, 'Dog & A Fox', for Brown's sophomore album Chyna Doll, further fuelling the rumours. Despite both Brown and DMX denying the allegations, Kurupt went on to release a diss track, 'Callin’ Out Names', throwing shots at the pair.

Yadira Borrego Yadira Borrego's shared two children with DMX. Picture: Instagram DMX had two children with ex-girlfriend Yadira Borrego, with whom he allegedly shared a turbulent nine year on-off relationship. Borrego is a Cuban model, and was crowned Miss Florida in 2003. In 2010, she won the title of Miss Miami. She later co-founded the modelling agency Sinsational Attractions, and also appeared in the music video for LL Cool J's song 'Headsprung'. Borrego was among the attendees of a vigil held outside While Plains Hospital where the rapper was being treated following his reported heart attack.

Tashera Simmons Tashera Simmons and DMX were married for 11 years. Picture: Getty In 1999, DMX married his childhood sweetheart Tashera Simmons. The couple were married for 11 years and shared four children together: Xavier (born 1992), Tacoma (born 1999), Sean (born 2002), and Praise Mary Ella (born 2005). Following their split, the pair remained friends. Tashera shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late ex-husband shortly after his death, which occurred a day before her 50th birthday. "Now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor,” she said. "I also thank God for his life and his peace and his journey, and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come." "Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the women I am today," she wrote, "Life is so fragile and special at the same time!"