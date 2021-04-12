DMX death: Celebrities pay tribute to the late rapper with heartfelt posts

Celebrities such as, Missy Elliot, Swizz Beatz, Eve, T.I and more pay tribute to DMX following his death.

Celerities have payed touching tributes to DMX, following the rappers tragic death on Friday (Apr 9).

The 50-year-old rapper, real name Earl Simmons, died after suffering a heart attack from an alleged drug overdose, at his home in White Plains, New York.

April 9th - DMX's death has been announced. The rapper has died at age 50 The rapper's family confirmed DMX had passed in a statement to People: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days." The statement continued: "Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him." "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. "We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time." The family's statement continued: "Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalised." "White Plains Hospital extends its deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Simmons, as well as his friends and legions of fans who expressed their unwavering support during this difficult time." "Earl Simmons passed away peacefully with family present after suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest."

April 8th 2021 - DMX Manager says the rapper is still alive and on life support On Thursday (Apr 8) DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind made a video on the rapper's current state, following rumours he had passed away. In the video, Rifkind said: "Everybody posting these rumours, DMX is still alive, he is on life support." “DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night.” TMZ reported that DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons will make the decision of whether to take him off life support or not, when the time comes.

April 7th 2021 - DMX's manager reveals he is in a coma and on life support. On Wednesday (Apr 7) DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind told NBC News: “DMX is currently on life support and in a coma" "There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive." Speaking to NBC News on Wednesday (Apr 7), DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind said: “DMX is currently on life support and in a coma." "There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive." “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

April 6th 2021- DMX has visitors at the hospital On Tuesday (Apr 6) Members of DMX’s family were able to visit him at the hospital. The rapper remained in critical condition. TMZ's family sources told the publication that DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, and mom, Arnett Simmons, have been allowed into the ICU to visit DMX, though he is not responsive.

April 5th 2021 - DMX's family attend Ruff Ryders vigil and release a statement DMX's family gathered amongst fans at a Ruff Ryders hosted vigil held outside the hospital where he is being treated. On Monday evening (Apr 5) people gathered at the White Plains Hospital in New York, to show support for DMX. According to TMZ, DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiancee Desiree Lindstrom were seen hugging each other at the vigil. DMX's son Exodus was also present at the vigil. The family also released a joint statement to People, which read: "On Friday night … our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains hospital, facing serious health issues." "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges".

April 3rd 2021 - DMX is reportedly in a "vegetative state" On Saturday (Apr 3) TMZ reported that DMX was in “grave condition”. In the report, two sources claimed that the rapper is in a “vegetative state”, after an alleged drug overdose which in turn, triggered a heart attack.