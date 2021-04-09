DMX’s manager says rapper is still alive and on life support

DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, has released a statement revealing DMX's current condition in a new video.

DMX's manager has spoken out on the rapper's current condition. His manager clarified that the 50-year-old rapper remains on life support, following rumours that the rapper had died.

Last night, fans took to social media to wish their condolences after rumours of DMX's death broke online.

DMX remains in a vegetive state on life support. Picture: Getty

Comedian Luenell, wrote a statement about DMX passing away on Instagram, leading many fans to believe the rapper had died.

However, DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, released a statement in video form to confirm that the rapper is still alive.

Rifkind, who had worked with DMX for the last three years dispelled the rumours that the star had passed away, and revealed he is still on life support.

He also urged people to stop with the rumours and false information and "let the family relax".

In the video uploaded on Thursday (Apr 8) Rifkind said: "Everybody posting these rumours, DMX is still alive, he is on life support."

Steve Rifkind, who is DMX's manager, revealed the rapper is still on life support. Picture: Instagram

DMX's manager also revealed that the rappers family will be releasing a statement on Friday (Apr

According to TMZ, DMX has not regained any brain function since he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised.

The report claims the family may have to make the decision of whether or not to take DMX off life support. DMX's mother, Arnett Simmons, will be responsible for making the heartbreaking decision.

DMX's ex-wife Tashera Simmons (L) and fiancee Desiree Lindstrom (R) hug at the vigil hosted by the Ruff Ryders. Picture: Getty

The publication reported that Arnett, DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom, his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, Yadira Borrego – the mother of his two children – and his other children have become close since DMX had his heart attack.

On Monday (Apr 5) The family released a joint statement via People, which read: "On Friday night … our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains hospital, facing serious health issues."

"We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges".

The family will give an updated statement today.