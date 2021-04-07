Claudia Jordan tweets "Rest In Paradise DMX" sparking outrage online

7 April 2021, 14:14

The talk show host is receiving backlash after posting a tweet, suggesting that rapper DMX had died.

Claudia Jordan has been under fire after suggesting DMX had passed away, with a misinformed tweet.

DMX's Fiancée and son attend prayer vigil after rapper's hospitalisation

On Friday (Apr 2) US reports emerged revealing DMX suffered a heart attack and is now fighting for his life at White Plains Hospital in New York.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old rapper, real name Earl Simmons, has remained in a coma and is still on life support.

However, fans were led to think the "Party Up" rapper had died, according to media personality, Claudia Jordan's tweet.

On Tuesday evening (Apr 6) Fox Soul talk show host Claudia Jordan suggested that DMX has passed away.

Taking to Twitter, Jordan wrote "Rest in Paradise DMX. [red heart emoji][crown emoji][praying hands emoji]" in a now-deleted post.

Fans instantly took the the social media platform to share the shock they felt, after believing she had broke news that the star had died.

Supporters of the rapper immediately started expressed their upset, with many tweeting tributes to the rapper.

However, Jordan swiftly deleted the tweet, leading fans to think it was an accident or she misinformed people due to her own misunderstanding of his current condition.

Jordan's tweet quickly circulated on Twitter, with fans slamming her for putting out false information on such a serious topic.

One fan wrote "Claudia Jordan tweeting that about DMX and not letting the family announce it if it’s true shows she a sc**bag type of chick".

Another user wrote "Claudia tacky as hell for tweeting that DMX died & she don’t even know herself !!". See other fan reactions to Claudia's tweet below.

Jordan later apologised following the backlash, writing "I'm sorry" on Twitter. She also responded to a fan who mentioned the possibility of her thinking the media had announced DMX had passed away.

She admitted "I did. I deleted it. And apologized. I feel awful." on Twitter.

The rapper remains on life support and is scheduled to have critical brain function tests later this week.

