Claudia Jordan tweets "Rest In Paradise DMX" sparking outrage online

Claudia Jordan has been under fire after suggesting DMX had passed away, with a misinformed tweet.

On Friday (Apr 2) US reports emerged revealing DMX suffered a heart attack and is now fighting for his life at White Plains Hospital in New York.

According to TMZ, the 50-year-old rapper, real name Earl Simmons, has remained in a coma and is still on life support.

Claudia Jordan received backlash after suggesting that DMX had passed away on Twitter. Picture: Getty

However, fans were led to think the "Party Up" rapper had died, according to media personality, Claudia Jordan's tweet.

On Tuesday evening (Apr 6) Fox Soul talk show host Claudia Jordan suggested that DMX has passed away.

Taking to Twitter, Jordan wrote "Rest in Paradise DMX. [red heart emoji][crown emoji][praying hands emoji]" in a now-deleted post.

Fans instantly took the the social media platform to share the shock they felt, after believing she had broke news that the star had died.

DMX has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack. Picture: Getty

Supporters of the rapper immediately started expressed their upset, with many tweeting tributes to the rapper.

However, Jordan swiftly deleted the tweet, leading fans to think it was an accident or she misinformed people due to her own misunderstanding of his current condition.

Jordan's tweet quickly circulated on Twitter, with fans slamming her for putting out false information on such a serious topic.

One fan wrote "Claudia Jordan tweeting that about DMX and not letting the family announce it if it’s true shows she a sc**bag type of chick".

Another user wrote "Claudia tacky as hell for tweeting that DMX died & she don’t even know herself !!". See other fan reactions to Claudia's tweet below.

Claudia Jordan: “Rest in Paradise DMX.”



Black Twitter: “Did she just—?” pic.twitter.com/ryf9csWOED — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) April 7, 2021

Chile, Claudia Jordan is Queen Tacky... Pray for DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AJ553jSl8I — Nika (@Nika559) April 7, 2021

Claudia Jordan tweeting that about DMX pic.twitter.com/Z48TOVZuPr — Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | STOP ASIAN HATE (@Mihrimah_FS) April 7, 2021

Claudia Jordan running from the Twitter Mob after incorrectly reporting DMX had passed on. pic.twitter.com/araQevXWFG — Tiger Tini (@chaiofthetiger8) April 7, 2021

Claudia Jordan taking her place in the clout chasing Olympics to prematurely announce a non family member’s death pic.twitter.com/s82Ri0fvYx — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) April 7, 2021

Claudia Jordan is the most bitter woman I’ve ever seen who gave you the right to be the first to announce the news let DMX’s family announce it so ignorant if it’s not true we shutting her down pic.twitter.com/hqfEYyBurd — Jordan Triplett (@JordanT97450142) April 7, 2021

Jordan later apologised following the backlash, writing "I'm sorry" on Twitter. She also responded to a fan who mentioned the possibility of her thinking the media had announced DMX had passed away.

She admitted "I did. I deleted it. And apologized. I feel awful." on Twitter.

Claudia Jordan apologises for tweeting false information about DMX's condition. Picture: Twitter

Claudia Jordan admitted she thought the media had announced DMX has passed away. Picture: Twitter

The rapper remains on life support and is scheduled to have critical brain function tests later this week.