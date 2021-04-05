DMX is on life support after suffering a heart attack following alleged drug overdose

DMX has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack and reportedly has “no brain activity”.

Fans have been sending love and prayers to DMX after it was reported that he was hospitalised on Friday night [April 2].

The 50-year-old rapper is said to have been in “grave condition” after suffering a heart attack at his home and has since been admitted to the ICU, where he remains on life support.

TMZ reported that an alleged “overdose triggered the heart attack”, however, DMX’s attorney, Murray Richman, was unable to confirm the cause, saying in a statement: “I refuse to vouch for that because I have no personal knowledge.”

The ‘Up In Here’ rapper’s manager, Nakia Walker, revealed to Buzzfeed News that DMX is currently in a “vegetative state [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity”.

DMX has been hospitalised and is facing a number of health issues. Picture: Getty

The US artist’s family asked fans to keep DMX - real name Earl Simmons - in their thoughts, saying: “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," read a statement shared with People.

Fans have been distraught about the awful news, with many taking to Twitter to recall his legendary status in the music scene and his overall contribution to rap and hip hop.

Fellow stars have also shared heartwarming messages to DMX and his family, including Eminem, Rick Ross, Kelly Rowland, Snoop Dogg and Ja Rule.

The rapper’s family shared their gratitude for the overwhelming amount of messages they’ve received, telling TMZ: “The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl."

DMX's supporters have been sending their thoughts and prayers to the rapper's family. Picture: PA

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family!! True legend!! Pullin 4 u please stay strong!! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers up for my brother DMX... 😔 — Ja Rule (@jarule) April 3, 2021

“Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need," they added.

Fans have been honouring DMX by showing up outside of White Plains Hospital, where he’s currently staying, and playing his music, with his former hip hop collective's club, the Ruff Ryders’ Biker Club, also pulling up to pay tribute.

DMX’s family are set to hold a prayer vigil outside of the New York hospital this evening.

