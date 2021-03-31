Migos accused of beating up Justin Laboy following Saweetie interview

The Hip-Hop trio Migos have been rumoured to have physically attacked Justin Laboy, after claims he prompted Saweetie and Quavo's split.

Migos have been rumoured to have beaten up media personality and talk show host, Justin Laboy, following his Saweetie interview.

The Hip-Hop trio allegedly physically attacked Laboy following his interview with Saweetie, which spurred on the notion that he sparked the Quavo split rumours online.

The rap group Migos, which consists of Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are rumoured to have ganged up on Instagram sensation Laboy and beat him up in Atlanta.

Earlier this month, Saweetie was a guest on Justin LaBoy's new show with her ex Justin Combs, called Respectfully Justin.

Justin Laboy has been rumoured to get physically attacked by the Hip-Hop trio rap group, Migos. Picture: Getty

During the episode with Saweetie, she spoke about sex, relationships and specifically answered whether or not she would have a threesome with her man (who people assumed was Quavo at the time).

The "Tap In" star responded by revealing she would allow her boyfriend to pick the man who joined them in the bedroom.

The interview went viral on social media, with many also pointing out that Saweetie and her ex, Combs, had an awkward flirty exchange.

The day after receiving backlash for what she said on the show, Saweetie revealed that her Quavo had broken up.

Justin LaBoy has denied that his interview with Saweetie prompted her split with Quavo. However, new rumours suggest the Migos rapper was angry with Justin Laboy.

Fans alleged Justin LaBoy got jumped by the Migos at a nightclub in Atlanta on Twitter.

While there is no video evidence of the attack, allegedly eye witnesses have come forward on Twitter.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "I ain’t see Migos together in 5 years them ni***s joined forces like The Shield to whoop Justin Laboy"

See other Twitter reactions below.

Migos to Justin LaBoy pic.twitter.com/kfL1kNrkxZ — PERC ANGLE (@PrinceMarcus_27) March 30, 2021

everybody talking about justin laboy getting jumped by migos but where’s the video pic.twitter.com/uXkkoUjnA1 — kay (@Kayla__Cierra) March 30, 2021

migos when they saw justin laboy pic.twitter.com/XO51jZEsLN — concrete boy perc (@perchardy) March 30, 2021

Justin Laboy when he saw the Migos in their colorful blouse and flare jeans walking up to him pic.twitter.com/ydwywiyPmf — dont sit next 2 me i farted (@datboicrazy1995) March 30, 2021

Akademiks looking for the Justin laboy Migos footage like ... pic.twitter.com/KjE8VLFNoH — #04JOHNCENA 💞 (@VIXXLELAME) March 30, 2021

Justin Laboy when Quavo and the rest of the Migos pulled up on him pic.twitter.com/hIpKQTGzTY — Harlem (@s1order) March 30, 2021