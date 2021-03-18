Saweetie discusses threesomes with ex Justin Combs in 'awkward' interview

18 March 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 13:20

The "Tap In" rapstress' fans share hilarious reactions to her 'tense' interview with her ex, Justin Combs on Twitter.

Saweetie became the topic of conversation on Twitter amongst Hip-Hop fans, when she revealed whether she would be down for a threesome if her boyfriend asked her for one.

Saweetie hints at rumoured Cardi B collaboration project

The "Back To The Streets" rapstress appeared on Respectfully Justin, the new show hosted by her ex, Justin Combs and Justin LaBoy.

Justin Combs and Saweetie dated from June 2016 to August 2017.
On the show, the 27-year-old rapstress answered a series of question on relationships and sex – including one about whether or not she'd have a threesome with her long-term boyfriend, Quavo.

The rap star was asked if she has a man who is respectful, loves her, and meets all her requirements, would she have a threesome if he asked.

The hosts also asked Saweetie who would she bring home to engage in the sexual act.

Clarifying the type of guy Justin LA Boy is explaining, Saweetie "He's doing everything right, shopping sprees, good communication, picking up the phone one ring."

Justin LaBoy added a few more pros to what the guy is giving Saweetie, including paying all of her bills and toe-sucking.

The rap star replied?: "So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who been around the world, who know a lot of people," said Saweetie as LaBoy attempted to interrupt.

"I understand that," she continued. "And because he doin' everything right, I'm gonna give him the honor of pickin' the n***a we havin' a threesome with".

The crowd began to laugh as they weren't expecting Saweetie to say that.

Saweetie also revealed that she's always been in a relationship and she has always remained faithful.

"I've always been in a relationship, faithful, cancership" to which Justin LA Boy replied "cancership? Ain't no other cancers in here".

He then asked Combs "do you f*ck with cancers?" and he replied "yeah, they just know how to treat you and bring the good sides out of you yeah" seemingly hinting at when he sated Saweetie.

The rapstress quickly interjected and said "I think I need to take a shot".

Saweetie's revelation lead to many fans hilariously reacting to the news on Twitter. See reactions to the interview below.

Check out the Saweetie interview above. Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

