EXCLUSIVE: Saweetie hints at rumoured Cardi B collaboration project

The 'Best Friends' rapper dropped some major hints at a potential album with Cardi B.

Saweetie has heavily hinted that a collaboration project with Cardi B could be in the works.

Speaking on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie, the 27-year-old Bay Area rapper addressed the rumours of some long-awaited music between the pair.

At first, Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper - pleaded the fifth. However, she went on to open up on the potential project with the 'Up' rapstress.

"What I will say is I think we would compliment each other so well. She's a lot of fun, I'm a lot of fun, so it would definitely be a fun record... or project," she said, before clapping her hands together and laughing.

Saweetie and Cardi have known each other for a few years now. Saweetie is dating Migos rapper Quavo, while Cardi is married to his cousin and fellow Migos star Offset.

During a Q&A with her fans in 2018, Cardi B revealed that she really liked Saweetie, who had been on the rise following the success of her 2017 single 'Icy Grl'.

Likewise, in an interview that same year, Saweetie returned a similar sentiment in an interview with Revolt TV. "I love her energy. She’s popping, she’s cute," Saweetie said of Cardi.

