What is Cardi B & Saweetie's relationship like? Are they friends?

Rumours have spread that the pair have beef, sparked by a photo on Twitter.

Cardi B and Saweetie are two rappers who have found extreme success in the pop music scene.

The pair are admired for their unique rap styles, creative flare, sense of style and vibrant personalities.

They also make hit songs, which often chart in high positions and go on to be the trending topic on social media.

While the pair are connected through their partners, Offset and Quavo, fans are wondering why the pair rarely are seen together.

What is their actual relationship like? Are Cardi B and Saweetie friends?