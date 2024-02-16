Cardi B and Offset spark reunion rumours following Valentine's date amid divorce

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B and Offset were spotted out together enjoying a Valentine's date amid rumours they were divorcing.

Cardi B and husband Offset have ignited reunion rumours after the pair were seen enjoying a Valentines date in Miami, only a few months after the couple said they were divorcing.

The rappers, 31 and 32, enjoyed a dinner date at Carbone in Miami Beach, Florida on Valentines Day together, after confirming that the pair had separated in December 2023 following a string of social media rants.

According to TMZ, the duo arrived to the Italian restaurant within minutes of each other.

Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017. Picture: Getty

Cardi and Offset arrived separately but emerged from the restaurant together and were papped with each other.

Cardi was seen holding her phone up to her face while signing some autographs before they headed into their car together.

Offset and Cardi B have been together since 2017, having met at an industry event the year before. Since then, the pair have released numerous collaborations together and were known as one of the music industry's IT couples.

Offset and Cardi B pictured last year. Picture: Getty

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty

This is not the first time that the rappers have reconciled after announcing they were taking a break - the pair spent Christmas together for the sake of their two children, Kulture and Wave.

The pair also revealed that they rung in 2024 together: "Was I clubbing with my baby daddy? Yes" revealed the 'Bodak Yellow' on her social media accounts.

In the new year's Instagram live, Cardi remained clear that this does not mean that her and Offset are a thing, and said that the pair are working through their issues and attending therapy.