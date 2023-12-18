Cardi B breaks down in tears amid Offset split claiming he ‘played her at her most vulnerable time’

18 December 2023, 13:24

Cardi B reveals she's split from Offset

By Anna Suffolk

Cardi B was reduced to tears after she spoke on Instagram live about her split with husband Offset.

Rapper Cardi B broke down in tears on Instagram live as she shared with her breakup experience with fans.

The 31-year-old 'Bodak Yellow' rapper recently confirmed she was single after splitting with husband of six years, Offset.

Cardi claimed Offset, who she shares two kids with, said he likes to "play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time."

Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs.
Offset and Cardi B at the 2023 VMAs. Picture: Alamy

During an Instagram live on Friday, December 15th, Cardi called out her ex for being deceitful in an expletive rant.

"A muthaf**ka will play in your f**king face over and over and over and over again," she said.

"He like to play games with me because he knows I'm not an easy girl," and continued by saying: "esterday, I could have been out. I could have been chilling. I could have been this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most, and I really been sparing you. I really been sparing you."

Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B pictured in 2020.
Cardi B shares two children with Offset. . Picture: Getty

Cardi also spoke about Offset doing her 'dirty' for 'so many years' while she helped and supported his 'motherf***ing a**.'

Offset has yet to respond to Cardi B's allegations, with a source telling E! News that the 'Up' rapper is "curious for a new life, for a new beginning," and has "been single for a minute now."

Cardi B revealed she was single and alleged Offset cheated on her with Chrisean Rock, which he has denied.

