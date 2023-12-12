How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names
How many kids does Cardi B have with Offset? Here's everything you need to know, down to ages and names.
Rapper Cardi B has adorable family and has achieved huge success thanks to her hits 'Up' and 'Bodak Yellow', and has recently hit the headlines after announcing her split with husband Offset.
The 31-year-old shares two children with husband Offset, who is also father to three children from previous relationships.
So, what are Cardi B and Offset's children's names and ages? Here's all the information you need.
What are Cardi B and Offset's kids names?
Cardi B and Offset have two children - daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.
Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.
Cardi and Offset waited until their son Wave was seven-months-old before revealing his name and face.
How old are Cardi B's children?
Kulture is Offset and Cardi B's eldest child.
She was born on July 10, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cardi B and Offset welcomed Wave Set, on Sep. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.