How many children does Cardi B have? Her kids’ ages & names

12 December 2023, 12:36

Cardi B shows off new wig as she listens to song with Offset

How many kids does Cardi B have with Offset? Here's everything you need to know, down to ages and names.

Rapper Cardi B has adorable family and has achieved huge success thanks to her hits 'Up' and 'Bodak Yellow', and has recently hit the headlines after announcing her split with husband Offset.

The 31-year-old shares two children with husband Offset, who is also father to three children from previous relationships.

So, what are Cardi B and Offset's children's names and ages? Here's all the information you need.

Cardi B was pictured with Offset whilst pregnant with Kulture in April 2018
Cardi B pictured with Offset whilst pregnant with Kulture in April 2018. Picture: Getty

  1. What are Cardi B and Offset's kids names?

    Cardi B and Offset have two children - daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.

    Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 13, and Kody Cephus, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 8, from previous relationships.

    Cardi and Offset waited until their son Wave was seven-months-old before revealing his name and face.

    Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B pictured in 2020.
    Kulture Kiari Cephus and Cardi B pictured in 2020. Picture: Getty
    Wave was born in 2021.
    Wave was born in 2021. Picture: Instagram

  2. How old are Cardi B's children?

    Kulture is Offset and Cardi B's eldest child.

    She was born on July 10, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.

    Cardi B and Offset welcomed Wave Set, on Sep. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

    Cardi B and Offset gift daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday
    Cardi B and Offset gave daughter Kulture, 5, a $20,000 Birkin for her birthday. Picture: Instagram

