Cardi B 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed

Cardi B new single 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty/Atlantic Records

What are the lyrics to Cardi B's song 'Up'? And what do they mean?

Cardi B has released her highly-anticipated song 'Up' and has exceeded fans expectations with her glossy visuals.

The 28-year-old rapstress initially teased the single release on her Instagram on Monday (Feb 1) – now its here!

But, what are the lyrics to Cardi's song 'Up' and what do they mean?

"I said my face bomb, ass tight/ Racks stack up Shaq height"

In the first verse, Cardi B makes reference to American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, as she brags about her wealth.

The sports analyst weighs 325 pounds and is 7ft 1 inch tall. Cardi is implying she is making big money.

"Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga/ Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked"

In September of 2020, Cardi partnered with Paris fashion designer Balenciaga, as the face of a marketing campaign. On Instagram, the star shared a video of herself in Balenciaga Autumn-Winter ‘21 boots with the caption, “Balenciaga BARDI.”

"It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man/ Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Woo)"

After the 2017 release of Cardi's first hit “Bodak Yellow,” the star copped an orange Bentley Bentayga, the British car manufacturer’s SUV model. Cardi is also no stranger to a good Birkin bag – luxury tote bags made by Hermès.

"If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck/If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)"

The phrase, “it’s up then it’s stuck” is usually used to describe success that can’t be stopped. This is a reference to Cardi and her successful career.

"Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop"

The term “Cap” is a slang for fakeness or not telling the truth. Also, in Martial Arts, a karate chop is a sharp movement delivered with the side of the hand.

Cardi is saying that girls who want to lie on her name will get dealt with in a violent way.