Cardi B 'Up' lyrics meaning revealed
Cardi B has released her highly-anticipated song 'Up' and has exceeded fans expectations with her glossy visuals.
The 28-year-old rapstress initially teased the single release on her Instagram on Monday (Feb 1) – now its here!
But, what are the lyrics to Cardi's song 'Up' and what do they mean?
"I said my face bomb, ass tight/ Racks stack up Shaq height"
In the first verse, Cardi B makes reference to American former professional basketball player Shaquille O'Neal, as she brags about her wealth.
The sports analyst weighs 325 pounds and is 7ft 1 inch tall. Cardi is implying she is making big money.
"Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga/ Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked"
In September of 2020, Cardi partnered with Paris fashion designer Balenciaga, as the face of a marketing campaign. On Instagram, the star shared a video of herself in Balenciaga Autumn-Winter ‘21 boots with the caption, “Balenciaga BARDI.”
"It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man/ Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Woo)"
After the 2017 release of Cardi's first hit “Bodak Yellow,” the star copped an orange Bentley Bentayga, the British car manufacturer’s SUV model. Cardi is also no stranger to a good Birkin bag – luxury tote bags made by Hermès.
"If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck/If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)"
The phrase, “it’s up then it’s stuck” is usually used to describe success that can’t be stopped. This is a reference to Cardi and her successful career.
"Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop"
The term “Cap” is a slang for fakeness or not telling the truth. Also, in Martial Arts, a karate chop is a sharp movement delivered with the side of the hand.
Cardi is saying that girls who want to lie on her name will get dealt with in a violent way.
What are the lyrics to Cardi B 'Up'?
[Intro]
Up, up, up (Ayy), up (Uh), up, look (This is fire)
[Verse 1]
Once upon a time, man, I heard that I was ugly
Came from a b*tch who ni**a wanna f*ck on me
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height
Jewelry on me, flashlight
I been lit since last night
Hit him with that good good
Make a ni**a act right
Broke boys don't deserve no p*ssy
(I know that's right)
[Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Woo)
[Chorus]
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Huh)
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)
[Verse 2]
I could make the party hot, I could make your body rock
B*tches say they f*ckin' with me, chances are they probably not
If I had a d*ck, you'd probably lick it like a lollipop
Hoes speakin' cap-enese, hit 'em with karate chop
I'm forever poppin' sh*t, pullin' up and droppin' sh*t
Gotta argue with him 'cause a ni**a love a toxic bitch
Ni**as out here playin', gotta make 'em understand
If ain't no ring on my finger, you ain't goin' on my 'Gram
I said my face bomb, ass tight
Racks stack up Shaq height (Yeah)
Jewelry on me, flashlight (Huh)
I been lit since last night (Woo)
Hit him with that good good
Make a ni**a act right (Ah)
Broke boys don't deserve no p*ssy
(I know that's right)
[Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked
[Chorus]
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Ayy)
[Verse 3]
B*tches ain't f*ckin' with me now and I can see why
Dirty-ass, dusty-ass bitch, you got pink eye
B*tches want smoke until I bring it to they doorstep
Tell that b*tch back back, breath smell like horse sex (Ha)
Put it on him now, he will never be the same (He won't)
Tatted on my ass 'cause I really like the pain (Ah)
He n*tted on my butt, I said, "I'm glad that you came"
If that ni**a had a twin, I would let 'em run a train (Skrrt)
[Pre-Chorus]
Big bag bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga
Man, Balenciaga Bardi back and all these b*tches f*cked (Woo)
It's big bags bussin' out the Bentley Bentayga, man
Birkin bag, Bardi back and all you b*tches f*cked (Ooh)
[Chorus]
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh (Woo)
Up, then it's up, if it's up, then it's stuck (Woo)
If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck, huh
[Outro]
Look, gotta play it safe, huh
No face, no case
