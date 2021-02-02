Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'

Cardi B announcement revealed as new single 'Up'. Picture: Getty

Cardi B is dropping her new single 'Up' on Friday, which is expected to appear on her new album.

Cardi B has finally revealed the secret behind her latest announcement - she's dropping a new single.

The Bronx rapper, 28, will release her latest single, 'Up', on Friday (5th Feb), which is expected to feature on her untitled sophomore album.

Cardi posted the single's artwork on Instagram with the caption, "My new single “UP” drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up".

The artwork sees Cardi perched on a round metal swing suspended in the air against a cityscape backdrop, her body wrapped in a clear bodysuit with purple sparkles.

The Bronx rapper, 28, will release her latest single, 'Up', on Friday (5th Feb). Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib

The announcement arrives amid growing anticipation for Cardi's second studio album.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, dropped her debut album Invasion Of Privacy in 2018. It went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, with Cardi becoming the first female rapper to win the category as a solo artist.

The record boasted hit singles including 'I Like It', 'Be Careful', 'Bartier Cardi' and 'Drip', and features from Migos, 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Kehlani and more.

At present, no official tracklist for Cardi B's new album has been confirmed, but her colossal 2020 single 'WAP' featuring Megan Thee Stallion could well be on the new record.