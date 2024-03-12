Cardi B implies she got ‘into an altercation’ at Oscars afterparty & fans think it was with Saweetie

Cardi B has implied she got into a fight at the Oscars after party, and fans have theorised that it was with fellow rapper Saweetie.

Cardi B has opened up about her time at Vanity Fair's exclusive Oscars afterparty, and implied she got into altercation whilst attending.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper took to Instagram live from the party, and could be seen talking to someone on the phone, and said she ran into 'somebody' at the party.

It is currently unknown who Bardi ran into, however fans have theorised that it may have been fellow rapper Saweetie following a possibly related tweet.

Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Cardi B was on the phone to an unknown caller as she filmed herself saying on Instagram live: "I definitely ran into somebody,” she said on Instagram Live while on the phone. “You know me, I don’t play that s**t. But I’ll call you later ’cause I’m on Live. I’ll tell you all the tea on her later. Bye."

Fans immediately started speculating that the 'somebody' was rapper Saweetie, after she too was pictured at the after party.

Saweetie tweeted afterwards: "I'm rlly just a bad b***h that mind my business...if u don't like me that's on you & ya mamma boo", which could be referencing Cardi.

Offset of Migos, Cardi B, Saweetie, and Quavo of Migos attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Certain gossip outlets have reported on Saweetie and Cardi beefing at the party, however nothing has been confirmed.

The pair have history of beef following the accusation in 2022 that Offset, Cardi's husband, slept with Saweetie.

It is unconfirmed whether Saweetie was still in a relationship with Migos member Quavo at the time, however the incident is apparently the reason between Quavo and Offset's beef over the years.