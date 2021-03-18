Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018. Picture: Getty

Saweetie and Quavo have been dating for over three years, and it's truly a 21st century love story.

Quavo revealed that he jumped in her Instagram DMs in March 2018 to shoot his shot with the rapstress with a reference to her hit single 'ICY GRL'.

He sent her a snowflake emoji, to which she replied with a bowl of noodles, a reference to the Migos single 'Stir Fry'.

Quavo hit back, "u so icy Ima glacier boy," before Saweetie replied, "was hannin then." And the rest is history!

The pair can often be seen cosying up together on red carpets, and are known for showing their affection towards each other through lavish gifts.

In December 2020, Saweetie gifted Quavo a rare Richard Millie watch worth $300,000 for Christmas. In return, Quavo gave his girl a brand new white Bentley.

Three months later, Saweetie made a surprising revelation about her relationship with Quavo during an appearance on Respectfully Justin, a show hosted by her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs.

"And because he doin' everything right, I'm gonna give him the honour of pickin' the n***a we havin' a threesome with," she said, much to the shock of everyone in the room.