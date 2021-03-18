Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

Who is Saweetie dating in 2021? Does she have a boyfriend and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Saweetie and Quavo are one of the most well-loved couples in hip-hop right now. The Icy Girl and her Glacier Boy have been dating since 2018, and appear to have been going strong since.

Quavo gifts girlfriend Saweetie a custom Bentley for Christmas

But who did the Bay Area rapper date before the Migos star? Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, has been romantically linked to a number of famous faces in the past.

Here's a comprehensive list of Saweetie's boyfriends, past and present.

  1. Quavo

    Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018.
    Saweetie and Quavo have been dating since 2018. Picture: Getty

    Saweetie and Quavo have been dating for over three years, and it's truly a 21st century love story.

    Quavo revealed that he jumped in her Instagram DMs in March 2018 to shoot his shot with the rapstress with a reference to her hit single 'ICY GRL'.

    He sent her a snowflake emoji, to which she replied with a bowl of noodles, a reference to the Migos single 'Stir Fry'.

    Quavo hit back, "u so icy Ima glacier boy," before Saweetie replied, "was hannin then." And the rest is history!

    The pair can often be seen cosying up together on red carpets, and are known for showing their affection towards each other through lavish gifts.

    In December 2020, Saweetie gifted Quavo a rare Richard Millie watch worth $300,000 for Christmas. In return, Quavo gave his girl a brand new white Bentley.

    Three months later, Saweetie made a surprising revelation about her relationship with Quavo during an appearance on Respectfully Justin, a show hosted by her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs.

    "And because he doin' everything right, I'm gonna give him the honour of pickin' the n***a we havin' a threesome with," she said, much to the shock of everyone in the room.

  2. Justin Combs

    Saweetie dated Justin Combs following her split from Keith Powers.
    Saweetie dated Justin Combs following her split from Keith Powers. Picture: Getty

    Saweetie reportedly began dating Justin Combs - the son of music mogul Diddy - in the summer of 2016, while Saweetie was still a student at the University of Southern California.

    It's unclear how long the pair dated, and neither party have ever confirmed the reason behind their breakup.

    However, it has been reported that Justin allegedly left the rapper for another girl named Aaleeyah Petty.

  3. Keith Powers

    Saweetie dated actor Keith Powers for four years.
    Saweetie dated actor Keith Powers for four years. Picture: Instagram

    Saweetie dated American actor Keith Powers, best known for his roles as Ronnie Devoe in 'The New Edition Story' and Tyree in 'Straight Outta Compton', for four years before their breakup in 2014.

    The rapper has allegedly referenced her relationship with Powers in some of her early material, while Powers would later say that their relationship became "toxic".

    "I was in a relationship for four years from like, 18 to 22," he told Hollywood Unlocked two years after the split, "We separated because it was just too toxic."

    Powers went on to date singer and actress Ryan Destiny. The pair have been dating since 2017.

