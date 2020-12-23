Quavo gifts girlfriend Saweetie a custom Bentley for Christmas

The Migos rapper surprised Saweetie with a new whip for the holidays.

Quavo pulled out all the stops this Christmas after gifting his girlfriend Saweetie a custom Bentley.

The Migos rapper, 29, surprised the 'Tap In' hitmaker, 26, with a brand new white Bentley, which was presented to her with a giant red bow across the bonnet.

Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, screamed and jumped around in excitement as she was given the luxurious car.

The front seats of the vehicle have her signature phrase 'Icy' embossed in the headrests, and metal snowflakes adorn the exterior.

"My heart is beating so fast," says Saweetie in footage capturing the moment as Quavo shows her around her new car, "Oh my god!"

Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Saweetie have been dating for over two years.

Rumours began circulating that the pair were romantically involved after she starred in the music video for his song 'Workin Me'.

Following a string of appearances, the pair confirmed their romance and have been dating since mid-2018.