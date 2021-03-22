Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

What did Saweetie say about Quavo?

On Friday (Mar 19) Saweetie took to Twitter to confirm rumours that she and Quavo had split up.

In a tweet, the "Tap In" rapstress revealed that she had been "betrayed" by Quavo.

This was in response to Saweetie getting backlash for seeming 'flirtatious' with her ex Justin Combs on the Respectfully Justin show.

Fans had also suspected the pair split after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram.

Saweetie announces she's single on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Taking to Twitter, the star wrote "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

Saweetie continued "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women", referring to Quavo's many gifts.

Saweetie reveals she "emotionally checked out" from her relationship with Quavo, a long time ago. Picture: Twitter

The 27-year-old rapstress confirmed Quavo had been unfaithful and cheated on her with other women.

Further explaining why she chose to leave Quavo, Saweetie wrote; "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom."

The star added "Excited for this new chapter of elevation".