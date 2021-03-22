Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?

22 March 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 12:32

Saweetie confirmed she and Quavo split in a statement on Twitter...But what has Quavo said about the break-up?

Migos rapper Quavo and his long-term girlfriend Saweetie seemed to have the most picture-perfect relationship. The rap stars were often referred to as "couple goals", with many admiring the pair.

Saweetie dating history: her boyfriends and exes from Quavo to Justin Combs

But, things went sour after Saweetie revealed some things about their relationship on Twitter, following rife split rumours.

  1. What did Saweetie say about Quavo?

    On Friday (Mar 19) Saweetie took to Twitter to confirm rumours that she and Quavo had split up.

    In a tweet, the "Tap In" rapstress revealed that she had been "betrayed" by Quavo.

    This was in response to Saweetie getting backlash for seeming 'flirtatious' with her ex Justin Combs on the Respectfully Justin show.

    Fans had also suspected the pair split after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram.

    Saweetie announces she's single on Twitter
    Saweetie announces she's single on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

    Taking to Twitter, the star wrote "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."

    Saweetie continued "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women", referring to Quavo's many gifts.

    Saweetie reveals she "emotionally checked out" from her relationship with Quavo, a long time ago.
    Saweetie reveals she "emotionally checked out" from her relationship with Quavo, a long time ago. Picture: Twitter

    The 27-year-old rapstress confirmed Quavo had been unfaithful and cheated on her with other women.

    Further explaining why she chose to leave Quavo, Saweetie wrote; "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom."

    The star added "Excited for this new chapter of elevation".

  2. What did Quavo say about Saweetie?

    Quavo responded to Saweetie's break-up annoucement on Twitter, saying that she "wasn't the woman" that he thought she was.

    On Friday (Mar 19) the "Go Off" rapper wrote "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time."

    Quavo responds to Saweetie's public announcement of their break-up
    Quavo responds to Saweetie's public announcement of their break-up. Picture: Twitter

    He continued "I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

    In another tweet, Quavo added "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were."

    " I wish you nothing but the best", to which Saweetie replied "take care".

    Saweetie responds to Quavo saying she is not the woman he thought she was
    Saweetie responds to Quavo saying she is not the woman he thought she was. Picture: Twitter

  3. How long were Saweetie and Quavo together for?

    Saweetie and Quavo started started dating in 2018. The pair officially confirmed their relationship in March 2019, with an Instagram post.

    Around that time, Quavo made an appearance in Saweetie's music video for their song 'Emotional'.

    Saweetie shared a screenshot of her first conversation with Quavo via DM
    Saweetie shared a screenshot of her first conversation with Quavo via DM. Picture: Instagram

    In January 2021, Saweetie explained how she knew Quavo loved her.

    The rapstress said: "The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food, he gave me his last piece of chicken.”

    The pair officially announced their split in March 2021.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Saweetie and Quavo News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate to makeup artist's surgery fund.

Kylie Jenner slammed for asking fans to donate to makeup artist's surgery fund

Kylie Jenner

QUIZ: Can you finish the 2006 song title?

QUIZ: Can you finish the 2006 song title?

Quizzes

Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar?

Did Kim Kardashian pass the baby bar?

What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj?

What happened between Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj? Do they have beef?

Nicki Minaj

Trending

What is Kanye West's net worth?

What is Kanye West's net worth in 2021?

Kanye West

Saweetie's family members: From her parents to her siblings

Saweetie's family members: From her parents to her siblings

Who is Aaleeyah Petty? Age, boyfriends, height and Instagram revealed

Who is Aaleeyah Petty? Age, baby daddy, boyfriends & Instagram revealed
Skepta sparks rumours that he will be retiring from music

Is Skepta retiring from music?

Skepta

Jordyn Woods responds to claims boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns cheated on her.

Jordyn Woods responds to claims boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns cheated on her