Why did Saweetie and Quavo break up?
22 March 2021, 11:25 | Updated: 22 March 2021, 12:32
Saweetie confirmed she and Quavo split in a statement on Twitter...But what has Quavo said about the break-up?
Migos rapper Quavo and his long-term girlfriend Saweetie seemed to have the most picture-perfect relationship. The rap stars were often referred to as "couple goals", with many admiring the pair.
But, things went sour after Saweetie revealed some things about their relationship on Twitter, following rife split rumours.
What did Saweetie say about Quavo?
On Friday (Mar 19) Saweetie took to Twitter to confirm rumours that she and Quavo had split up.
In a tweet, the "Tap In" rapstress revealed that she had been "betrayed" by Quavo.
This was in response to Saweetie getting backlash for seeming 'flirtatious' with her ex Justin Combs on the Respectfully Justin show.
Fans had also suspected the pair split after Saweetie unfollowed Quavo on Instagram.
Taking to Twitter, the star wrote "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character."
Saweetie continued "Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women", referring to Quavo's many gifts.
The 27-year-old rapstress confirmed Quavo had been unfaithful and cheated on her with other women.
Further explaining why she chose to leave Quavo, Saweetie wrote; "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom."
The star added "Excited for this new chapter of elevation".
What did Quavo say about Saweetie?
Quavo responded to Saweetie's break-up annoucement on Twitter, saying that she "wasn't the woman" that he thought she was.
On Friday (Mar 19) the "Go Off" rapper wrote "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time."
He continued "I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."
In another tweet, Quavo added "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were."
" I wish you nothing but the best", to which Saweetie replied "take care".
How long were Saweetie and Quavo together for?
Saweetie and Quavo started started dating in 2018. The pair officially confirmed their relationship in March 2019, with an Instagram post.
Around that time, Quavo made an appearance in Saweetie's music video for their song 'Emotional'.
In January 2021, Saweetie explained how she knew Quavo loved her.
The rapstress said: "The moment I realized that Quavo really loved me is when he saved me some of his food, he gave me his last piece of chicken.”
The pair officially announced their split in March 2021.