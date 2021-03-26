Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed
26 March 2021, 13:55
Was Justin Laboy a basketball player? How tall is he? Here's everything we know about the social media star.
Justin Laboy's name has been in every conversation recently, after Saweetie joined his show on Revolt TV with her ex boyfriend Justin Combs.
During the show, Saweetie became trending after revealing whether she would have a threesome with her boyfriend or not.
The rap star's response sparked controversy and people speculated she was no longer with Migos rapper Quavo.
After she received backlash for her comments during the interview, she addressed trolls who were attacking her character, and revealed she had officially split from Quavo.
In an interview at The Breakfast Club, Justin Laboy revealed he didn't know Justin Combs and Saweetie had previously dated, hence why he asked about dating and relationships.
“You ended Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship. Do you feel bad about that Justin?” Charlamagne asked.
Justin Laboy replied “I didn’t do that. I showed up to work. I did what they paid me to do. And you know, she said what she said. But I think it probably been over before then honestly,” LaBoy replied.
But, who is Justin Laboy? And what is he most popular for?
-
Who is Justin Laboy?
Justin Laboy is an American media personality and a former professional basketball player.
Following Justin playing basketball at ASA College in Brooklyn, New York, he went on to play professional basketball for the Pelister Bitola Basketball Club in Macedonia.
The social media sensation rose to fame during quarantine, providing fans with entertainment and funny, easy-to-watch content.
He was first known in the social media realm for his Instagram creation “Demon Time” which was name dropped by Beyoncé and his "#Respectfully" Twitter trend.
The social media star has also gotten artists like O.T. Genasis, Kash Doll, and Casanova join him on IG for some fun.
Justin Laboy and Diddy's son Justin Combs teamed up to make strip clubs a virtual experience during the pandemic. Dancers earned money through their CashApp.
The pair also launched their own show on Revolt TV called 'Respectfully Justin', where they have had guests such as Saweetie, Boosie Badazz & more.
-
How tall is Justin Laboy?
Justin Laboy is reportedly 6"4 which converted to 193cm according to his Basketball profile.
-
How old is Justin Laboy?
Justin Laboy is currently 29-years-old. He was born on November 13th 1991.
His zodiac birth sign is a Scorpio.
-
What is Justin Laboy's Instagram?
Justin Laboy has two Instagram accounts.
His personal account, where he posts his self-made and shares a bit about his life goes under the handle @respectfullyjustin.
The account boast over 139k followers.
Justin Laboy also has another account for his popular memes, with over 2.7 million followers. The handle is @justinlaboy.