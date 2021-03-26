Who is Justin Laboy? Real name, age, height & Instagram revealed

Was Justin Laboy a basketball player? How tall is he? Here's everything we know about the social media star.

Justin Laboy's name has been in every conversation recently, after Saweetie joined his show on Revolt TV with her ex boyfriend Justin Combs.

During the show, Saweetie became trending after revealing whether she would have a threesome with her boyfriend or not.

The rap star's response sparked controversy and people speculated she was no longer with Migos rapper Quavo.

After she received backlash for her comments during the interview, she addressed trolls who were attacking her character, and revealed she had officially split from Quavo.

In an interview at The Breakfast Club, Justin Laboy revealed he didn't know Justin Combs and Saweetie had previously dated, hence why he asked about dating and relationships.

“You ended Saweetie and Quavo’s relationship. Do you feel bad about that Justin?” Charlamagne asked.

Justin Laboy replied “I didn’t do that. I showed up to work. I did what they paid me to do. And you know, she said what she said. But I think it probably been over before then honestly,” LaBoy replied.

But, who is Justin Laboy? And what is he most popular for?