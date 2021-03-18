Who is Justin Combs? Net worth, age, girlfriend & more revealed

Who is Justin Combs?

Justin Dior Combs is an American actor and footballer. He is famously known for being the son of rapper and multi-million businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs.

However, Combs did not stand in his father's shadow. He built a name for himself as an American footballer.

Justin Dior Combs poses with his mother, Misa Hylton-Brim and his father, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Picture: Getty

In 2012, Justin received backlash in the media for accepting his scholarship at the 'University of California, Los Angeles', as his father could have easily afforded the $54,000 annual tuition.

Justin has also made headlines for his luxurious lifestyle, dating life and super expensive gifts he's received from his father.

On Justin's sixteenth birthday, Diddy gifted him a 'Maybach' car worth $360 thousand. He also gifted him a chauffeur with the car.

Justin Combs became interested in American football at a young age. Picture: Getty

Justin is the first biological born to Misa Hylton-Brim and Sean Combs, who has four more children from another woman.

Combs became popular and internationally known when he featured on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2008 with his father.

Before that, he featured on Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out in 2005.

He has also appeared on other shows such as Hip Hop Squares (2021) and Date With A Hammer (2013).