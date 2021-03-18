Who is Justin Combs? Net worth, age, girlfriend & more revealed
18 March 2021, 13:50 | Updated: 18 March 2021, 14:21
Does Justin Combs have a girlfriend? What is the American footballers net worth in 2021?
Justin Combs recently became a trending topic amongst fans on Twitter, when he reunited with his ex Saweetie for her interview.
Saweetie discusses threesomes with ex Justin Combs in 'awkward' interview
Since his and Justin LA Boy's new podcast Respectfully Justin on Revolt TV, fans have been more interested in Combs – especially in his dating life.
But, who is Justin Combs? And is he single? Find out more about Diddy's son below.
-
Who is Justin Combs?
Justin Dior Combs is an American actor and footballer. He is famously known for being the son of rapper and multi-million businessman Sean "Diddy" Combs.
However, Combs did not stand in his father's shadow. He built a name for himself as an American footballer.
In 2012, Justin received backlash in the media for accepting his scholarship at the 'University of California, Los Angeles', as his father could have easily afforded the $54,000 annual tuition.
Justin has also made headlines for his luxurious lifestyle, dating life and super expensive gifts he's received from his father.
On Justin's sixteenth birthday, Diddy gifted him a 'Maybach' car worth $360 thousand. He also gifted him a chauffeur with the car.
Justin is the first biological born to Misa Hylton-Brim and Sean Combs, who has four more children from another woman.
Combs became popular and internationally known when he featured on MTV's 'My Super Sweet 16' in 2008 with his father.
Before that, he featured on Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out in 2005.
He has also appeared on other shows such as Hip Hop Squares (2021) and Date With A Hammer (2013).
-
What is Justin Combs' net worth?
As of 2021, Justin Combs net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to MarriedBiography.
Combs earnings from his quarterback football career amounted to just under $2 million a year, alone. The star has also other ventures he is earning money from.
-
How old is Justin Combs'?
Justin Dior Combs was born on December 30, 1993, in Mount Vernon, New York.
He is currently 27-years-old.
-
What is Justin Combs' Instagram?
Justin Combs Instagram account is @princejdc. His account boats over 1.7 million followers.
He often shares images of his lavish lifestyle, posing on luxury cars and pouring up champagne.
-
Who is Justin Combs' girlfriend?
Justin Combs is reportedly single as of now, but the star's relationships are always of interest.
He has previously dated some of the hottest women in the entertainment industry such as Saweetie and Lori Harvey.
Justin Combs' last public relationship was with Shaniece Hairston in 2019.
Before that, he was romantically linked to rapstress, DreamDoll, model Lori Harvey, and TV star Alexis Sky in the same year of 2018.
He was also said to be dating social media sensation Aaleeyah Petty and Saweetie in 2016 to 2017.
Combs was linked to India Westbrook from 2014-2015 and Chantel Jeffries in 2011-2012.
Paige Hurd and Tania Torres reportedly dated Combs from 2010-2011.