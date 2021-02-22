What did Boosie Badazz say about Lori Harvey?

What did Boosie Badazz say about Lori Harvey? Picture: Getty

The rapper was slammed over his controversial comments about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan.

Boosie Badazz faced backlash after airing some controversial views on Lori Harvey and her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

The 38-year-old rapper was slammed following a recent interview with Vlad TV, where he discussed the dating history of Steve Harvey's stepdaughter and her new relationship with Jordan.

Boosie claimed Jordan, 34, was a 'simp' and criticised Lori, 24, for 'running through' men in the entertainment industry, and suggested Lori only started dating Jordan because she couldn’t stay with ‘street’ men.

Boosie was slammed over his comments about Lori Harvey. Picture: Getty

"A lot of rappers want her because a lot of big dogs want her on their wish list," said Boosie, referencing Meek Mill's infamous lyric on his song 'Going Bad' with Drake.

"You gotta give the bachelors credit. People act like they fallin’, but nobody’s stuck," he continued, "You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you’re only gonna catch a simp, you ain’t gonna catch no street."

"I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals'," Boosie said.

The rapper also said he would never consider marrying Lori and would only ever sleep with her, because he wants to marry a "beautiful, good girl" in the future.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan began dating at the end of 2020. Picture: Instagram/@loriharvey

Unsurprisingly, Boosie caught some major heat for his comments about Lori, who began dating Black Panther star Jordan towards the end of 2020.

"Boosie saying he won’t date Lori Harvey might be the wildest lie I’ve heard this week. Him thinking he has a chance with her to make that decision is the wildest belief anyone has ever believed," wrote one user.

"The fact that there’s people out there that really agree with Boosie’s comments on Lori Harvey. 🤮 The double standard and hypocrisy is so f**king disgusting," wrote another.

Another added, "I just heard what Boosie said about Lori and I... How does so much misogyny fit into such a small person?"

The fact that there’s people out there that really agree with Boosie’s comments on Lori Harvey. 🤮 The double standard and hypocrisy is so fucking disgusting. — Rebecca. (@bexxxtasyy) February 17, 2021

Boosie has 7 baby mamas talking about Lori being passed around...the jokes write themselves — gtf (@kossisurhh) February 20, 2021

Why Boosie soooo invested in Lori’s business pic.twitter.com/0g0kJRtCoC — Sharon 💕 (@_queensharon) February 17, 2021

I just heard what Boosie said about Lori and I...



How does so much misogyny fit into such a small person? — Angela Bussit (@BlasianTin) February 19, 2021

Boosie got 6 baby mothers talkin bout Lori Harvey aint wife material — ᴇ$ (@EASTRICHH) February 16, 2021

Following the backlash, Boosie defended his comments in an video posted to Instagram. "Why would I wanna hate on Lori for?" he said, "If you sayin’ ‘let’s go’ that means you want your daughter to f**k seven or eight, nine n***as in a couple months… in the industry."

He added, "But what’s wrong with y’all motherf**kers is… y’all salute the woman who get passed around, but y’all dog the woman who stick by they n***a when they n***a f**k over. Y’all dog the real b**ches who stick by they n***a, but y’all salute the b**ches who go from hand to hand. The world f**ked up."

Both Lori and Michael are yet to comment on Boosie comments. The pair ignored the drama and declared their love for one another on Instagram after spending a romantic Valentine's Day together.