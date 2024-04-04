Met Gala 2024: All the celebs who will skip this year & the guest list

Doja Cat stuns at the Met Gala 2023

By Anna Suffolk

Who isn't invited to the 2024 Met Gala and who is on the guest list?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Gala happens on the first Monday in May, which is the 6th May in 2024, with the event bringing together the creme de la creme of celebrities, from music to entertainment to sport and now social media.

Fans are eager to see the theme of 2024's Met Gala 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' come into fruition, and talk has turned to which celebrities choose to skip the elusive event hosted by Anna Wintour, with some being banned from the event outright.

So, which celebrities are on the guest list for the 2024 Met Gala and who is skipping this years event? Here's everything you need to know about the most anticipated fashion event of the year.

The Met Gala is attended by A-List stars. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are skipping the 2024 Met Gala?

There are a few celebs who have publicly revealed they won't attend the Met Gala due to various reasons.

Met Gala royalty Blake Lively didn't attend the 2023 event, and instead shared a selfie of her breastfeeding her newborn, and her husband Ryan Reynolds was busy in Wales celebrating a victory at Wrexham Football Club.

Zayn Malik revealed he loathed attending the fashion event, and told GQ that: "To do the self-indulgent ‘Look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me."

Zayn Malik revealed he didn't enjoy his time at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are banned from the 2024 Met Gala?

A few celebrities have been banned outright from The Met Gala for numerous reasons concerning political, topical or personal matters.

Anna Wintour told James Corden in 2017 that Donald Trump will never be invited back to The Met Gala, with Wintour publicly supporting democrat Hilary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly not been invited for the 2024 event following lawsuits accusing the rapper of sex trafficking.

Diddy has been to multiple Met Galas. Picture: Getty

Which celebrities are on the guest list for the 2024 Met Gala?

The exclusive guest list for the Met Gala is kept secret until the day of, however we do know the co-chairs of the event. These celebrities sit alongside Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in New York, and are Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya for 2024.

We know that these celebrities will definitely attend the exclusive event, and given the sponsorship from TikTok, we can assume that some of the world's biggest talent from the app will be attending.

A place at the Met Gala requires a hefty donation to the Met Museum - around $30,000 - which still requires Anna Wintour's final say.