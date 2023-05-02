Fans congratulate Ice Spice after she makes 2023 Met Gala debut

Fans have been blown away with Ice Spice's rise to fame which saw her at the elusive 2023 Met Gala.

Fans of rapper Ice Spice have been ecstatic for the 23-year-old after she attended the 2023 Met Gala.

Hosted by Anna Wintour with this year's theme as 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', the event saw A-list celebs like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar showing up.

The rapper has been receiving lots of praise online for being invited, and graced the red carpet in a custom Balmain dress.

Ice Spice looked sensational at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old wore a sparkly white dress with long sleeves complete with Balmain's signature stripes.

Ice Spice wore her signature curly tresses in a long straight style and posed with a bedazzled camera.

Fans were quick to praise the rapper on her appearance at the Met Gala with one saying: "ice spice attending the met gala only a year into her mainstream career? bow."

this ice spice first met gala and she ain’t come to play pic.twitter.com/HVYA1YQebM — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 2, 2023

Another quipped: "Protect Ice Spice at ALL costs please and thanks."

The rapper was largely unknown a year ago, but has made waves as one of the most influential female rappers on the scene.

Her songs 'Munch' and 'Princess Diana' have been praised for their catchy lyrics and flowing verses, and her Met Gala moment seems to just be the beginning.