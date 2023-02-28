Ice Spice and Pete Davidson dating rumours go viral

A rumour circulating on the internet has got people talking!

Overnight rumours have emerged that Pete Davidson is now dating rapper Ice Spice, and they have since gone viral!

The SNL comedian and New York based rapper sent Twitter in a frenzy after they were alleged to be romantically involved.

Considering Pete's past of famous girlfriends including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande, fans speculated that it was only a matter of time before Ice Spice's name started floating around.

Girl of the moment Ice Spice's name started trending on Twitter after fans began sharing the rumour that the pair are dating.

Bigger accounts picked up the rumour and it spread - leading fans to believe that it was true.

"The streets are saying Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice," one Twitter user wrote.

woke up to tl saying that pete davidson is dating ice spice?? pic.twitter.com/xVpYFDbCv9 — 🐇 (@girlbossonfilm) February 28, 2023

Living in the multiverse where Pete Davidson bagged Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/Ywh4bE4wd6 — Ricky Spanish (@_TheUnserious) February 28, 2023

Another said: "Pete Davidson dating Ice Spice?!?! He can’t keep getting away with this…"

The rumours have not been addressed by either Ice Spice or Davidson, so we can assume that the news is just speculation.

Pete is currently rumoured to be dating his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, and have been papped kissing on dates this month.

