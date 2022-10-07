Ice Spice dating history: From Drake to Caleb McLaughlin
7 October 2022, 14:11
Who is Ice Spice dating? Who has she been previously linked to? Here's all we know about the Bronx-based rapper.
An emerging rapper on the block, Ice Spice, has been making headlines recently thanks to her shout outs from A-listers like Cardi B and Drake.
The 22-year-old is fairly new on the rap scene, however she is busy making her mark, and there has been lots of speculation over her relationship status.
She has kept her previous relationships private, however she has been linked to a few famous men...
Drake
Ice Spice had been spotted partying with Drake in Toronto, where videos of the pair closely together have been causing fans to take notice of the New York rapper.
This led to fans speculating that the pair were an item and rumoured to be dating.
"Are Ice Spice and Drake an item?", one fan wrote on Twitter.
Despite their apparent closeness, Drake has now unfollowed the 'Munch' rapper on Instagram.
Drake had co-signed her song on Insta last month, which gave lots of kudos to her career, however, now it seems that Drizzy is no longer close with the rapper.
Ice Spice is still following Drake on Instagram, and addressed the unfollow: “He did [unfollow],” she admitted. “I don’t know why though.”
“It’s OK,” Ice Spice continued. “It’s all love.”
Caleb McLaughlin
The 22-year-old is now reportedly dating the Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin.
According to an insider, the pair have been seeing each other for a few weeks, and while the relationship is new, it is also intense.
“Ice Spice and Caleb are dating and are really into each other.”
20-year-old Caleb gained recognition for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix show Stranger Things.
The pair do follow each other on Instagram, but have not commented on the rumours.
They were even pictured together recently at Cardi B's party in New York.