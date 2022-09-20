Who is Ice Spice? All about the rapper linked to Drake and Caleb McLaughlin

The 22-year-old has been making headlines after being linked to Drake and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin... but who is she?

A new rapper on the block, Ice Spice, has been busy making headlines in the last few months after given shout outs by stars like Cardi B and Drake.

The 22-year-old is fairly new on the rap scene, but has already made her mark after performing at festivals and hanging out with A-list celebs.

She is even reported to be dating 20-year-old Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin, but who is Ice Spice?

Ice Spice is an up-and-coming rapper. Picture: Instagram

How old is Ice Spice? Ice Spice is 22-years-old, and was born on January 1, 2000. She was born in the Bronx, New York and grew up with her mother and grandmother in the city. Her birth date makes her star sign a Capricorn, and she has yet to reveal her name to the public. Ice Spice is a young Bronx-based rapper. Picture: Instagram How did Ice Spice become famous? She rose to fame after posting a TikTok video to the 'Buss It' challenge in 2021, which went viral. Before launching her music career in the past couple years, she planned to train as a beautician. Ice Spice is still an up-and-coming artist in the American rap scene, however she has recently become more well known thanks to her noteriety with other A-listers including Drake. What is the link between Ice Spice and Drake? Ice Spice has been spotted partying with Drake in Toronto, where videos of the pair closely together have been causing fans to take notice of the New York rapper. Despite their apparent closeness, Drake has now unfollowed the 'Munch' rapper on Instagram. Drake had co-signed her song on Insta last month, which gave lots of kudos to her career, however, now it seems that Drizzy is no longer close with the rapper. Ice Spice is still following Drake on Instagram. Ice Spice and Drake were seen together in Toronto. Picture: Instagram Who is Ice Spice Dating? The 22-year-old is now reportedly dating the Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin. According to an insider, the pair have been seeing each other for a few weeks, and while the relationship is new, it is also intense. “Ice Spice and Caleb are dating and are really into each other.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) 20-year-old Caleb gained recognition for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix show Stranger Things. The pair do follow each other on Instagram, but have not commented on the rumours. They were even pictured together recently at Cardi B's party in New York. Caleb and Ice Spice were spotted together recently in New York. Picture: Getty Images What is Ice Spice's Instagram? Ice Spice is active on Instagram, and you can find her @icespicee. At the time of writing, she has 1.3 million followers, and stars such as Jorja Smith, Kehlani, SZA and Aitch follow her. She also has a following of 800k on TikTok, and you can find her @icespicee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespicee)

