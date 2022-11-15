Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Who has Pete Davidson dated? Take a look back at his string of famous ex-girlfriends here...

Pete Davidson has long been romantically linked to a range of famous Hollywood women, who praise him for his 'BDE' and humour.

From Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande, to reported new flame Emily Ratajowski, the comedian is clearly infatuated with the famous ladies.

So, who has Pete Davidson dated? Here's a comprehensive guide to all of his famous flings.

Emily Ratajowski (2022) Emily Ratajowski is an American model and actress. Picture: Instagram In November of 2022, Pete was reportedly spotted holding hands with model Emily Ratajkowski after his split from Kim Kardashian. The couple are said to be "in the very early stages" of romance and "really like each other", according to a source who told US Weekly. Despite being in the early stages of romance, they both "really like each other" according to the source.

Kim Kardashian (2021-2022) Kim dated Pete for nine months. . Picture: Instagram Kim and Pete’s relationship started after they met on the set of SNL, where Davidson worked at the time. Pete got multiple tattoos in honour of Kim, including the initials of her four children that she shares with Kanye West. They even made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May, where Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's gown which was worn as she sung 'happy birthday' to president John F. Kennedy. Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images After nine months of dating, the pair officially split in August of this year. Sources told Page Six that their split was due to their conflicting schedules and the demands faced with being a mother-of-four.

Phoebe Dynevor (mid 2021) Phoebe is a British actress known for her role on Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: Getty Images The Bridgerton actress dated Pete from March to August of 2021 and went public that July at an outing at Wimbledon. They were pictured kissing and cuddling in the stands, where many celebs choose to debut their relationships. Pete and Phoebe went public at Wimbledon in 2021. Picture: Getty Images Pete and Phoebe split after long distance became a problem for them. A source told The Sun that: “Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover."

Kaia Gerber (2019-2020) Pete dated model Kaia Gerber for a few months. Picture: Getty Images Model Kaia Gerber and Pete were spotted holding hands in November 2019 and dated for a few months until 2020. Davidson opened up about their relationship in 2020 and said: "We were dating for a few months," he explained. "She’s very young, and I’m f***ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab. Since then, Gerber has dated actor Austin Butler.

Margaret Qualley (2019) Margaret Qualley is an American actress. Picture: Getty Images Pete dated actress Margaret Qualley for a few months in 2019. They were pictured holding hands, leading fans to speculate that they were getting cosy. Margaret’s mum, actress Andie MacDowell, discussed the relationship and said: “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship” to PEOPLE. However, the pair had split in October 2019, and Qualley is now engaged to music producer Jack Antonoff.

Kate Beckinsale (early 2019) Kate and Pete dated in 2019. Picture: Getty Images Pete and the actress were first linked in January 2019 after being spotted flirting at an award show afterparty. At the time, Pete was 25 and Kate was 45, which meant the couple had a 20-year age gap. The pair went public at a sports game in March 2019, and Pete even met her parents after. However, the relationship did not last long, and they called it quits in April 2019. Kate is now reportedly ‘off the market’ as of late 2022 and is a mum of one.

Ariana Grande (2018) Ariana Grande is a singer and actress. Picture: Getty Images Pete and Ariana had an extremely high-profile relationship thanks to Ariana’s A-lister pop status. Pete got two tattoos dedicated to Ari a few weeks into dating and proposed to her just a month after they started dating. Pete and Ari were engaged and got tattoos dedicated to each other. Picture: Getty Images Ariana wrote a song titled ‘pete davidson’ and released it as part of her 2018 album ‘sweetener’. The pair called off their engagement in October 2018 after a whirlwind few months. Ari did reference Pete in her single ‘thank u, next’ and said: "Even almost got married. And for Pete, I'm so thankful.”

Cazzie David (2016-2018) Cazzie and Pete were together for two years. Picture: Getty Images Actor and writer Cazzie David dated Pete for two and a half years until 2018. The pair made a number of public appearances together, and Pete ended the relationship via text. Pete sent Cazzie a text confirming the relationship was over the day before Cazzie found out about Pete’s new girl, Ariana Grande.