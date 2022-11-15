Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

15 November 2022, 15:54

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata
Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata. Picture: Getty Images

Who has Pete Davidson dated? Take a look back at his string of famous ex-girlfriends here...

Pete Davidson has long been romantically linked to a range of famous Hollywood women, who praise him for his 'BDE' and humour.

From Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande, to reported new flame Emily Ratajowski, the comedian is clearly infatuated with the famous ladies.

So, who has Pete Davidson dated? Here's a comprehensive guide to all of his famous flings.

  1. Emily Ratajowski (2022)

    Emily Ratajowski is an American model and actress.
    Emily Ratajowski is an American model and actress. Picture: Instagram

    In November of 2022, Pete was reportedly spotted holding hands with model Emily Ratajkowski after his split from Kim Kardashian.

    The couple are said to be "in the very early stages" of romance and "really like each other", according to a source who told US Weekly.

    Despite being in the early stages of romance, they both "really like each other" according to the source.

  2. Kim Kardashian (2021-2022)

    Kim is enjoying single life
    Kim dated Pete for nine months. . Picture: Instagram

    Kim and Pete’s relationship started after they met on the set of SNL, where Davidson worked at the time.

    Pete got multiple tattoos in honour of Kim, including the initials of her four children that she shares with Kanye West.

    They even made their Met Gala debut as a couple in May, where Kim wore Marilyn Monroe's gown which was worn as she sung 'happy birthday' to president John F. Kennedy.

    Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together
    Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images

    After nine months of dating, the pair officially split in August of this year.

    Sources told Page Six that their split was due to their conflicting schedules and the demands faced with being a mother-of-four.

  3. Phoebe Dynevor (mid 2021)

    Phoebe is a British actress known for her role on Netflix's Bridgerton.
    Phoebe is a British actress known for her role on Netflix's Bridgerton. Picture: Getty Images

    The Bridgerton actress dated Pete from March to August of 2021 and went public that July at an outing at Wimbledon.

    They were pictured kissing and cuddling in the stands, where many celebs choose to debut their relationships.

    Pete and Phoebe went public at Wimbledon in 2021.
    Pete and Phoebe went public at Wimbledon in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

    Pete and Phoebe split after long distance became a problem for them.

    A source told The Sun that: “Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable. They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover."

  4. Kaia Gerber (2019-2020)

    Pete dated model Kaia Gerber for a few months.
    Pete dated model Kaia Gerber for a few months. Picture: Getty Images

    Model Kaia Gerber and Pete were spotted holding hands in November 2019 and dated for a few months until 2020.

    Davidson opened up about their relationship in 2020 and said: "We were dating for a few months," he explained. "She’s very young, and I’m f***ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.

    Since then, Gerber has dated actor Austin Butler.

  5. Margaret Qualley (2019)

    Margaret Qualley is an American actress.
    Margaret Qualley is an American actress. Picture: Getty Images

    Pete dated actress Margaret Qualley for a few months in 2019.

    They were pictured holding hands, leading fans to speculate that they were getting cosy.

    Margaret’s mum, actress Andie MacDowell, discussed the relationship and said: “She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much. They have a nice relationship” to PEOPLE.

    However, the pair had split in October 2019, and Qualley is now engaged to music producer Jack Antonoff.

  6. Kate Beckinsale (early 2019)

    Kate and Pete dated in 2019.
    Kate and Pete dated in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

    Pete and the actress were first linked in January 2019 after being spotted flirting at an award show afterparty.

    At the time, Pete was 25 and Kate was 45, which meant the couple had a 20-year age gap.

    The pair went public at a sports game in March 2019, and Pete even met her parents after.

    However, the relationship did not last long, and they called it quits in April 2019. Kate is now reportedly ‘off the market’ as of late 2022 and is a mum of one.

  7. Ariana Grande (2018)

    Ariana Grande is a singer and actress.
    Ariana Grande is a singer and actress. Picture: Getty Images

    Pete and Ariana had an extremely high-profile relationship thanks to Ariana’s A-lister pop status.

    Pete got two tattoos dedicated to Ari a few weeks into dating and proposed to her just a month after they started dating.

    Pete and Ari were engaged and got tattoos dedicated to each other.
    Pete and Ari were engaged and got tattoos dedicated to each other. Picture: Getty Images

    Ariana wrote a song titled ‘pete davidson’ and released it as part of her 2018 album ‘sweetener’.

    The pair called off their engagement in October 2018 after a whirlwind few months. Ari did reference Pete in her single ‘thank u, next’ and said: "Even almost got married. And for Pete, I'm so thankful.”

  8. Cazzie David (2016-2018)

    Cazzie and Pete were together for two years.
    Cazzie and Pete were together for two years. Picture: Getty Images

    Actor and writer Cazzie David dated Pete for two and a half years until 2018.

    The pair made a number of public appearances together, and Pete ended the relationship via text.

    Pete sent Cazzie a text confirming the relationship was over the day before Cazzie found out about Pete’s new girl, Ariana Grande.

  9. Carly Aquilino (2015)

    Pete and Carly dated back in 2015.
    Pete and Carly dated back in 2015. Picture: Instagram

    Pete dated Carly, a fellow stand-up comedian back in 2015 briefly.

    The pair still appear to be on good terms, and they starred in 2020’s The King of Staten Island together despite being exes.

    Carly has nearly 500k followers on Instagram, and still appears to cheer Pete on from the sidelines as she supports his comedy career.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Facts

See more Facts

Bella Poarch

22 facts you need to know about TikTok star Bella Poarch

Migos at the Met Ball 2017

16 Facts You Need To Know About 'Bad & Boujee' Rappers Migos

Everything you need to know about rapper YoungBoy

17 facts you need to know about 'Make No Sense' rapper NBA YoungBoy

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Rihanna dating history: from Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna's complete dating history: A$AP Rocky, Drake, ex-boyfriends & more

Rihanna

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

Drake's son Adonis: 18 cute photos and videos of the rapper's child

Drake

Trending

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

Bhad Bhabie fires back at Blackfishing accusations after new photos go viral

Bhad Bhabie fires back at Blackfishing accusations after new photos go viral

Pete Davidson reportedly 'dating' Emily Ratajkowski after seen 'holding hands'

Pete Davidson reportedly 'dating' Emily Ratajkowski after seen 'holding hands'

Nick Cannon reveals he pays more than $3 million dollars in child support annually

Nick Cannon reveals he pays more than $3 million dollars in child support annually

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, 9, reveals that The Conjuring is her 'favourite movie'

9-year-old North West reveals that The Conjuring is her 'favourite movie'

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more