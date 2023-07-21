Kim Kardashian admits Pete Davidson relationship was a 'rebound'

Kim Kardashian always keeps receipts

The reality star has said she 'jumped into' the relationship with Pete Davidson following her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian has said she rebounded with Pete Davidson to avoid the drama surrounding the divorce with her ex-husband Kanye West.

She revealed the goss in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, and candidly spoke to her sisters Kendall and Kylie about her relationship with Davidson.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” Kim admitted to her sisters.

Kim spoke to sisters Kylie and Kendall about her dating history. Picture: Alamy

The 42-year-old reality star said: "It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to, like, run from things."

The SKIMS founder then gave some advice to her younger siblings, saying that "it's better" to "feel, deal, [and] heal."

Kylie then giggled and suggested that they should all get matching tattoos of the mantra.

Kim and Pete pictured before their split. Picture: Instagram

Kanye pictured with ex wife Kim and Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

Pete and Kim dated for nine months following her split from Kanye West, whom she shares four children with.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, with Kanye making headlines a month prior by dragging Kim and alleged she kept their children away from him.

The reality star met Pete after she hosted 'SNL' in October 2021, and even attended the 2022 Met Gala together.