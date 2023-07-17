Kim Kardashian responds after woman shot four times was 'saved by SKIMS bodysuit'

Kim's fan recounted her experience after the compression of the SKIMS bodysuit allegedly saved her life.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out after a fan claimed she was saved after being shot by a SKIMS bodysuit.

The 42-year-old expressed her disbelief on Instagram and shared the story of Angelina Wiley, who was a victim of gun crime and alleged that the shapewear stopped the bleeding of the wounds.

Angelina was shot four times on New Years 2023, and claimed she was saved after the bodysuit "was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out," in a series of TikTok videos.

Kim has responded after a fan alleged she was saved by her SKIMS bodysuit. Picture: Getty

She shared her story in a series of YouTube videos, where she was caught in a crossfire after celebrating new years with her friends.

Kim reposted one of her TikTok videos to her Instagram story with the comment 'Wowowww', as Angelina claimed the bleeding was able to be sustained on the way to the hospital thanks to the compression from the bodysuit.

The video on Angelina's TikTok page has gone viral, with over 200k likes and many comments about the ordeal too.

Angelina has documented her journey on TikTok. Picture: TikTok @honeygxd

One joked: "Okay but you should instantly be a skims sponsor @Skims," to which Angelina responded, "I'm praying."

She has also told her followers about her recovery since the incident, and revealed that "I continue to have a lot of struggles with my hip ever since the fracture as well as many other pains."

She has also been fundraising on GoFundMe, and has said she struggles with severe PTSD since the incident.