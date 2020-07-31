What Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Kids Called? Names Of Their Four Children Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together - two daughters and two sons. Picture: Instagram

Here's the low-down on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kids - their full names, their name meanings, how old they are more.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children, and their names are pretty original.

The KKW Beauty owner, 39, and the 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper, 43, welcomed their first child, a daughter named North, back in June 2013, almost a year before the power couple got married in Florence, Italy.

Since then, they've added three more children to their growing family. Here's the what you need to know about the Kardashian-West offspring.