Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson at the Met Gala, nine months post-split

2 May 2023, 13:02

Pete Davidson heads to 2023 Met Gala

Kim and Pete reconnected at last night's Met Gala, nine months after their shock split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted reconnecting at the 2023 Met Gala last night in New York.

The former couple dated from October 2021 and split in August 2022 after their busy schedules reportedly couldn't make things work.

Kim and Pete made quite the splash at last year's gala after the reality star wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the occasion.

Kim Kardashian kicked off stage by Prince in awkward resurfaced clip

Kim was dripping in pearls at the 2023 Met Gala.
Kim was dripping in pearls at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Despite their split, 42-year-old Kardashian and 29-year-old Davidson were seen chatting at the gala alongside singer Usher.

Kim sported another cream look for this years event, and wore designer Schiaparelli complete with a decadent draped top dripping in pearls.

Pete was papped grinning at ex Kim, and he kept his look casual in a Fendi outfit complete with a black bucket hat.

Kim Kardashian slammed for cutting off hairstylist Chris Appleton's awards speech

Kim Kardashian reunited with ex Pete Davidson at the 2023 Met Gala (pictured with Usher).
Kim Kardashian reunited with ex Pete Davidson at the 2023 Met Gala (pictured with Usher). Picture: Getty
Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children.
Kim and Pete split last year. . Picture: Instagram

They appeared to be on good terms as Davidson seemingly reached out for Kim's hand during the conversation with her and Usher.

Kim and Pete split in August 2022 after a whirlwind romance saw them grace the red carpet together at the 2022 Met Gala.

Despite Pete being currently in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, but that hasn't stopped him from being amicable with Kardashian.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every single song performed by Beyonce

Beyonce

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is the most-viewed Halftime Show of all time

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance is the most-viewed Halftime Show of all time

Rihanna

Fans congratulate Ice Spice after she makes 2023 Met Gala debut

Fans congratulate Ice Spice after she makes 2023 Met Gala debut

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 look draws comparisons to infamous Playboy cover

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 look draws comparisons to infamous Playboy cover

Trending

Top Boy season 5: release date, cast, trailer and more for the final season

Top Boy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

Doja Cat makes her Met Gala debut as a human-sized cat

Doja Cat makes her Met Gala debut as a human-sized cat

Kendall Jenner dating history

Kendall Jenner dating history: Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Harry Styles & more

Kim Kardashian kicked off stage by Prince in awkward resurfaced clip

Kim Kardashian kicked off stage by Prince in awkward resurfaced clip

Dwyane Wade says he moved his family out of Florida over anti-LGBTQ policies

Dwyane Wade says he moved his family out of Florida over anti-LGBTQ policies

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100
Capital XTRA New Music
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection