Kim Kardashian reunites with ex Pete Davidson at the Met Gala, nine months post-split

Kim and Pete reconnected at last night's Met Gala, nine months after their shock split.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted reconnecting at the 2023 Met Gala last night in New York.

The former couple dated from October 2021 and split in August 2022 after their busy schedules reportedly couldn't make things work.

Kim and Pete made quite the splash at last year's gala after the reality star wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress to the occasion.

Kim was dripping in pearls at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Despite their split, 42-year-old Kardashian and 29-year-old Davidson were seen chatting at the gala alongside singer Usher.

Kim sported another cream look for this years event, and wore designer Schiaparelli complete with a decadent draped top dripping in pearls.

Pete was papped grinning at ex Kim, and he kept his look casual in a Fendi outfit complete with a black bucket hat.

Kim Kardashian reunited with ex Pete Davidson at the 2023 Met Gala (pictured with Usher). Picture: Getty

Kim and Pete split last year. . Picture: Instagram

They appeared to be on good terms as Davidson seemingly reached out for Kim's hand during the conversation with her and Usher.

Kim and Pete split in August 2022 after a whirlwind romance saw them grace the red carpet together at the 2022 Met Gala.

Despite Pete being currently in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, but that hasn't stopped him from being amicable with Kardashian.