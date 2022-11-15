Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are 'dating', sources claim

15 November 2022, 12:09

After they were spotted holding hands earlier this week, Pete and Emily's relationship seems to be hotting up.

Pete Davidson has sent absolutely everyone into a frenzy after reports claim that he is dating model Emily Ratajkowski after his split from Kim Kardashian.

Pete, 28, and Emily, 31, both ended relationships earlier this year, as the model divorced her husband and Pete split with Kim Kardashian.

The couple are said to be "in the very early stages" of romance and "really like each other", according to a source who told US Weekly.

Pete Davidson awkwardly edited out of Kardashians episode following Kim split

Emily Ratajowski is an American model and actress.
Emily Ratajowski is an American model and actress. Picture: Instagram

The same source also revealed that they "have been talking for a couple months now" after being set up by mutual friends.

Despite being in the early stages of romance, they both "really like each other" according to the source.

After mutuals friends set up the pair, sparks started to fly between the two.

Pete Davidson 'reaches out' to Kim Kardashian after Kanye West controversies

Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together
Pete seen at the Met Gala this year with ex Kim Kardashian. . Picture: Getty Images

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” the source continued about the doting pair.

Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year, around the same time Kim Kardashian and Pete broke up.

Since then, Emily and Pete have both been single, but this might be the start of something!

