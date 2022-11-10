Pete Davidson awkwardly edited out of Kardashians episode following Kim split

Pete finally made his debut on The Kardashians, but his appearance didn't go as planned...

Pete Davidson has finally made his debut on the Hulu show The Kardashians, but it didn't go to plan after he was awkwardly cut out of the final edit.

The comedian dated Kim Kardashian for nine months over the past year, and filmed scenes for the reality show in that time.

Fans have been waiting for Kim's ex to make an appearance in the show, but his face appeared to be chopped off of the edit as he attended Kim's Met Gala dress fitting.

Kim and Pete attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Picture: Getty Images

Camera's followed the pair to try on Marilyn Monroe's dress, with Kim's now-ex there for support due to the tense fitting.

Although Pete was filmed supporting Kim, only his t-shirt made the final cut and his face appeared out of frame.

Pete has appeared off-screen on The Kardashians, as his voice can be heard in a few confessionals by Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Kim's debacle with Marilyn Monroe's dress has been heavily documented in the Hulu series in the run up to the Met Gala.

She was finally allowed to try on the dress, after dropping considerable weight to mimic Monroe's figure.

Kim did wear a replica for most of the gala, and only wore the original for a few minutes on the red carpet for pictures.