Pete Davidson 'reaches out' to Kim Kardashian after Kanye West controversies

Kim's ex Pete has spoken to the Kardashians star since she has been the target of Kanye West's controversies.

Pete Davidson has reportedly got in touch with ex Kim Kardashian to offer support after she was the target of multiple attacks from Kanye West recently.

"A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson]," a source spoke to HollywoodLife.com.

Kim and Pete have reportedly kept in contact since their shock split in July, and speak every few weeks according to the source.

Pete Davidson 'removing his Kim Kardashian tattoos' as he's spotted with plaster on his neck

Kim and Pete pictured before their shock split. Picture: Instagram

"He's in the middle of shooting another movie but he's been in touch. He's such a sweet guy and Kim's grateful they can still be friends", the source later said about the SNL comedian.

Following Kanye's antics, Kim has kept quiet about the incidents, which include anti-Semitic remarks and wearing a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt.

"Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing", the source later explained.

Kim Kardashian had sex with Pete Davidson by a fireplace to 'honour her grandmother'

Kim shares four children with Kanye West. Picture: Instagram

Since the split in July, Kim and Pete have been enjoying single life, but have reconnected to wish each other well.

"They had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other", the insider said, after Kim and Pete split due to long distance and their age gap.

Fans applauded Pete for this gesture following Kanye's controversial antics: "That's What REAL friends do..No matter what they go through!!", one Twitter user wrote.