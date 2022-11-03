Kim Kardashian laughs off major Photoshop fail of Stormi and True

Kim made light of her Photoshop fail at Disneyland after being caught out in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian has laughed off her bizarre Photoshop fail of her nieces Stormi and True with daughter Chicago in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The photos showed the star replacing Stormi's face with True's face, after Kylie did not want to post at that time, but the photo matched her theme so she went ahead and posted the edited picture.

Now, the latest episode of the Disney+ show details Kim's intention behind the controversial post which then turned into a 'scandal' due to the backlash she received.

The picture which Kim posted, that was edited to have True's face replace Stormi's. Picture: Instagram

Kim joined Khloe and Kourtney for lunch when talk turned to the situation, and said: "Oh, my God, I’m so sorry, I forgot we made up that story", apologising for the post.

"Basically, I have a grid for IG and I’m doing pinks and blues," she replied.

"There was the cutest picture of Chi and Stormi at Disneyland and they’re wearing pink."

Kim Kardashian explains why she edited Stormi out of her Disneyland photos

The original picture of Chicago and Stormi. Picture: Instagram

Kim then said that she sent the picture to Kylie for approval, but she declined to let Kim post it.

"I respect it so I Photoshop True’s face onto Stormi’s body", Kim retorted to the claims.

Kourtney and Khloe admitted that they were both baffled by the edit, with Khloe even saying "Wait, you took True to Disneyland without me?"

Kim explained her reasoning behind the bizarre Photoshop. . Picture: Hulu

Kim set the facts straight in the confessional and said: "You heard it here first. It’s not a major scandal, I just wanted my grid pink and blue."

Back in April, Kim posted the edited pictures, which did lead to speculation over the authenticity of the images.

She lated revealed that they were edited, and posted the original photo with Stormi in as a comparison against True.