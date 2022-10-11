Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address

The Kardashians star has reportedly had to hire private security after Kanye West revealed the name of his children's school in an Instagram rant.

Kim Kardashian is forking out for heightened security at her children's private school after ex-husband Kanye West revealed the name of their school in an explosive Instagram rant.

This comes as Kanye has been attempting to enrol his four children into his own school - Donda Academy - which opened to pupils recently.

After Kanye blasted the name of the school over social media, it is reported that Kim is worried about the heightened security risk that they now face.

Kanye revealed the name of his children's school in an explosive Instagram rant. Picture: Instagram

According to TMZ, Kim will be footing the bill towards the new security precaution as a source said that officials at the school do not believe that Kanye is a threat but are concerned that someone could have seen the messages and show up on the school grounds.

At the same time, Ye has been trying to enrol his four children at his own school, the Donda Academy.

The school reportedly costs $15,000 a year in tuition fees and parents must sign NDA's to have their children attend the school.

Kanye and his children in Paris last week. . Picture: Getty Images

Kanye's Instagram rants have left the rapper in hot water recently - he is now blocked from accessing them after he embarked on an anti-Jewish rant towards rapper Diddy.

The rapper found himself in trouble with Meta, which is run by Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, after he shared a post on Instagram which suggested that Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people.

All of this comes just a week after the rapper wore a 'White Lives Matter' shirt at fashion week, causing outrage amongst his peers and social media.