Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Ye has been spotted out and about with a new love interest, but who is she? Here's all we know about the model star.

Kanye West has been spotted with a new girl recently several times amid his recent controversy and messy divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The 45-year-old has been dating 24-year-old Brazilian native Juliana Nalú, and were recently spotted holding hands after they exited a cinema after watching a film.

Nalú has also been hinting at the possible relationship on social media, after she posted a selfie of her wearing a '2024' cap - nodding at his re-election possibility for President.

Kanye West faces backlash over 'disgusting' White Lives Matter shirts

Kanye has a new love interest, and they apparently met in Paris last week (pictured with his children in Paris). . Picture: Getty Images

Kanye and Juliana have reportedly gone on two dates so far, and were pictured hand-in-hand as they both wore matching all-black outfits.

Before they headed off home together, Kanye reportedly stopped and signed autographs for some fans.

They also hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica the day before to visit a clothing warehouse.

Kanye West spotted with 'mysterious red marks' on his face at Balenciaga show

But who is Juliana Nalú? Here's all we know.