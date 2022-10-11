Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed
11 October 2022, 11:37
Ye has been spotted out and about with a new love interest, but who is she? Here's all we know about the model star.
Kanye West has been spotted with a new girl recently several times amid his recent controversy and messy divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The 45-year-old has been dating 24-year-old Brazilian native Juliana Nalú, and were recently spotted holding hands after they exited a cinema after watching a film.
Nalú has also been hinting at the possible relationship on social media, after she posted a selfie of her wearing a '2024' cap - nodding at his re-election possibility for President.
Kanye and Juliana have reportedly gone on two dates so far, and were pictured hand-in-hand as they both wore matching all-black outfits.
Before they headed off home together, Kanye reportedly stopped and signed autographs for some fans.
They also hit up celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica the day before to visit a clothing warehouse.
But who is Juliana Nalú? Here's all we know.
-
How old is Juliana Nalú?
Juliana is 24-years-old, and was reportedly born on 17 February 1998.
This makes her a Pisces as her astrological sign.
According to her modelling profile, she is 5 foot 9.
-
Where is Juliana from?
The 24-year-old was born in Brazil and raised in northern Rio de Janerio with her mum and brother.
She reportedly told her mum she wanted to be a model at the age of six.
-
What does Juliana Nalú do for work?
Nalú is a model signed to multiple agencies including Elite Model Management, according to her Instagram bio.
She signed to that agency after traveling to LA at the age of 19, according to a magazine profile.
Juliana frequently shares pictures of her modelling to her 500k+ Instagram followers, including some of her wearing Yeezy pieces.
-
Where does Juliana live now?
She now lives in Los Angeles, California for her modelling career, but frequently travels back to her hometown of Rio de Janerio in Brazil.
-
What is Juliana's Instagram?
Juliana can be found at @juliananalu on Instagram, where she posts pictures from her modelling shoots as well as travel and fitness content.
She has over 500,000 followers at the time of writing.