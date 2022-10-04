Kanye West faces backlash over 'disgusting' White Lives Matter shirts

Kanye's latest controversial antics have caused backlash after he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West has found himself in hot water after sporting a 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt at a 'secret' Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper wore the t-shirt alongside right-wing commentator Candace Owens, who was a guest at the show.

Models appearing on the catwalk also wore the controversial shirts, and social media was quick to call Ye out about this statement.

Kanye West spotted with 'mysterious red marks' on his face at Balenciaga show

Candace Owen and Kanye West pictured at the Yeezy fashion show. Picture: Twitter

Before the Yeezy season nine show began, Kanye told the audience: "Everyone here knows that I am the leader … you can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation."

He then went on to bizarrely mention his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, former manager Scooter Braun and his recent drama with Gap.

Obviously, the choice of t-shirt did not go well with the audience and social media, due to its problematic origins as the antithesis to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Kanye west making Black models wear “ white lives matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/yIaVKPYEBB — ꧁༺ӄɛɛք ȶʀɨɢɢɛʀɨռɢ ʀǟƈɨֆȶֆ ʍɛɢɦǟռ༻꧂ (@Blu_Alexia_) October 3, 2022

Musician Jaden Smith walked out of the Yeezy show and tweeted: "I had to dip lol" and followed up with "Black Lives Matter" in another tweet.

Many Kanye fans spoke out against the rapper and his controversial move: "making Black models wear “White Lives Matter” shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting."

Kanye has now made a statement clarifying his intentions behind the shirts on Instagram.

Kanye West admits that he's never read a book

Jaden Smith walked out of the Yeezy show and tweeted this in response. Picture: Twitter

Kanye's response to the t-shirts. Picture: Instagram

He said via Instagram story: "Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now It's over. You're welcome", in an attempt to defend his controversial behaviour.

This is not the first time that Kanye has made problematic comments about race.

In 2018 he said that 400 years of slavery in the US "sounds like a choice", but later apologised. He also endorsed former US President Donald Trump that same year.