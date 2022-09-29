Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

29 September 2022, 12:31

Fans were left baffled after Kanye changed his profile picture to his ex wife's mother Kris Jenner.

Kanye West took to Instagram on Wednesday night to make a subtle statement - by changing his profile picture to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's mum, Kris Jenner.

This sudden change has left fans baffled over the decision to change his profile image to a selfie of Kardashian matriarch.

West and the Kardashian-Jenner family currently have a strained and confusing relationship, and this is just the latest out of Kanye's Instagram tirades.

Kanye West admits that he's never read a book

Kanye changed his profile picture to matriarch Kris Jenner
Kanye changed his profile picture to matriarch Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram

The 45-year-old rapper explained his intent behind the change on his Instagram stories.

He said: "I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT.

Kanye added: "LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE."

Kanye West 'sued for $7 million' for breaching a music contract

Kanye pictured with ex wife Kim and Kris Jenner
Kanye pictured with ex wife Kim and Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

This new update to his Instagram comes days after he compared Kim to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a bizarre Instagram post.

On his Instagram stories, Kanye wrote this text against a black background: "London I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too."

Despite being declared legally single, Kanye has been posting about the Kardashian family frequently as season two of The Kardashians airs. Kris has not yet commented.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West refers to ex Kim Kardashian as a 'Queen'

Kanye West compares ex Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II in bizarre Instagram post

Kanye West reveals he's never read a book

Kanye West admits that he's never read a book

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

Kanye West's ex Julia Fox says she's been using billionaires and 'never loved any of them'

Kanye Adidas drama explained

What has Kanye West said about Adidas? The drama explained

What Kanye West said about Sierra Canyon, Victoria Villarroel & Pete Davidson in his Instagram rant

What Kanye West said about Sierra Canyon, Victoria Villarroel & Pete Davidson in his Instagram rant

More News

Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

Kendall & Kylie Jenner left concerned over Khloe Kardashian's weight loss

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan PROPOSED months before fathering secret love child

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Footage of Michael Jackson using his 'deep voice' goes viral

Frank Ocean new album page: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean new album 2022: release date, rumours, tracklist and more

Frank Ocean