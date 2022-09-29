Kanye West confuses fans after changing his profile picture to Kris Jenner

Fans were left baffled after Kanye changed his profile picture to his ex wife's mother Kris Jenner.

Kanye West took to Instagram on Wednesday night to make a subtle statement - by changing his profile picture to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's mum, Kris Jenner.

This sudden change has left fans baffled over the decision to change his profile image to a selfie of Kardashian matriarch.

West and the Kardashian-Jenner family currently have a strained and confusing relationship, and this is just the latest out of Kanye's Instagram tirades.

Kanye changed his profile picture to matriarch Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram

The 45-year-old rapper explained his intent behind the change on his Instagram stories.

He said: "I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT.

Kanye added: "LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE."

Kanye pictured with ex wife Kim and Kris Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

This new update to his Instagram comes days after he compared Kim to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a bizarre Instagram post.

On his Instagram stories, Kanye wrote this text against a black background: "London I know how you feel. I lost my Queen too."

Despite being declared legally single, Kanye has been posting about the Kardashian family frequently as season two of The Kardashians airs. Kris has not yet commented.

