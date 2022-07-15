Kanye West 'sued for $7 million' for breaching a music contract

The rapper failed to pay a production company and is being sued for $7 million.

Kanye West has found himself in the middle of a lawsuit debacle after he has reportedly been sued for seven million dollars.

The 45-year-old rapper has worked with Phantom Labs on multiple occasions from June 2021 to March 2022.

Kanye West reveals a Donda 'foam car' concept

They reportedly collaborated on the rapper's live performances for the Donda 2 livestream release, a concert with Drake and his 2022 Coachella appearance that he cancelled.

According to reports, the rapper and his team allegedly owe the production company over $7m (£6m).

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones breaks silence on split rumours

Kanye owes a production company millions. Picture: Getty Images

TMZ obtained legal reports which claimed that Kanye was planning to pay the unresolved fees with the $9m he would have earned from Coachella.

However, he did not headline Coachella and was replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

Kanye West honours Diddy with surprise speech at BET Awards

Kanye West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

Phantom Labs are now asking Kanye to pay back the money they are allegedly owed plus undisclosed additional fees.

The documents are also said to understand that the company has received payments in the past for the rapper's previous work, but only when they were pressurised to do so.

Kanye West's Instagram account suspended after harassing Kim's BF Pete Davidson

Kanye cancelled his Coachella performance two weeks before he was due to take the stage. Picture: Getty Images

A spokesperson for Phantom Labs told Variety: "We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this."

"A celebrity weaponising fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable."