Kanye West honours Diddy with surprise speech at BET Awards

Ye made an appearance at yesterday's BET awards to present rapper Diddy with the lifetime achievement award.

Kanye West presented rapper Diddy with the 'lifetime achievement' award at yesterday's BET awards.

The rapper appeared incognito with his face completely hidden.

Kanye appeared in an all-black ensemble. Picture: Getty Images

The 'Praise God' rapper arrived on stage wearing all black, with a mask that covered his entire head.

Kanye introduced Diddy to the stage, and said: "How do we crown our kings? How do we appreciate our kings?"

Diddy and Kanye are good friends. Picture: Getty Images

The 45-year-old continued, "I go to him for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices."

'My wife choices' refers to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, which was said with a laugh.

Kanye with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian last year. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye’s speech continued: "You know, I took a little hiatus. I said, I just want to declare myself legally dead for a year. I just want to be off the grid and Puff is pretty persistent, but I had to think, bro, it’s like, people get amnesia. ‘Like I should never have Puff have to ever call more than one time."

"Any of us in this room if Puff ever need us, we need to jump and be there. This man has been through [and] survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing … he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag. Puff, if I never told you I love you, you’re my brother."

